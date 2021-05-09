Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 37 New Cases

Hamilton County had 37 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 44,538.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county.
Tennessee will update the numbers by county on Monday.
May 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,701.
There are 508 new cases, as that total reaches 886,374 ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had 37 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 44,538.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county.
Tennessee will update ... (click for more)
A barn in Sale Creek was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.
The homeowner called 911 when he noticed heavy smoke coming from his barn. At 4:45 p.m., the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,701.
There are 508 new cases, as that total reaches 886,374 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,198, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,730 cases, up 6; ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had 37 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 44,538.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county.
Tennessee will update the numbers by county on Monday. (click for more)
It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career.
During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled.
During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family.
I ... (click for more)
I am in the middle of reading Admiral William McRaven’s new book “The Hero Code” and strongly suspect that in the years to follow, there will be over a million moms who will make sure their children read it. In it are the lessons our mothers taught us – or certainly tried – as they equipped us for life as best they possibly could. “The Hero Code” is about such things as courage, ... (click for more)
Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)
The Southern Conference has announced the seeding for the 2021 SoCon Softball Championship, which begins Thursday, May 13, at UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. The four-team tournament is slated for May 13-15.
Regular-season champion UNCG (31-15, 14-4 SoCon), the coaches preseason pick to win the league, is the tournament’s top seed for the third consecutive ... (click for more)