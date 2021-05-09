Georgia Has No New COVID Deaths, 508 More Cases

 Monday, May 10, 2021 66.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,701.

There are 508 new cases, as that total reaches 886,374 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 62,198, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,730 cases, up 6; 64 deaths; 255 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,253 cases; 63 deaths; 182 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,217 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,567 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 288 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,870 cases; 230 deaths; 755 hospitalizations

Here is the latest Hamilton arrest report: BEAMON, TYRONE JUNIOR 3002 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS OF CRACK- COCAINE ... (click for more)

Two longtime members of the city Industrial Development Board (IDB) are stepping down. Skip Ireland, the current chairman, said he is moving to Florida. James Miller, the former chairman, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton arrest report: BEAMON, TYRONE JUNIOR 3002 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS OF CRACK- COCAINE FOR RESALE POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE POSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BENFORD, MARKEL J 708 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 18 years ... (click for more)

Two longtime members of the city Industrial Development Board (IDB) are stepping down. Skip Ireland, the current chairman, said he is moving to Florida. James Miller, the former chairman, said he is dealing with health issues. Also, the City Council recently approved two new members to the IDB, which is being expanded from seven to nine members so that each council member ... (click for more)

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom’s Integrity Lesson

I am in the middle of reading Admiral William McRaven’s new book “The Hero Code” and strongly suspect that in the years to follow, there will be over a million moms who will make sure their children read it. In it are the lessons our mothers taught us – or certainly tried – as they equipped us for life as best they possibly could. “The Hero Code” is about such things as courage, ... (click for more)

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Brackets Announced For SoCon Softball Tournament

The Southern Conference has announced the seeding for the 2021 SoCon Softball Championship, which begins Thursday, May 13, at UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. The four-team tournament is slated for May 13-15. Regular-season champion UNCG (31-15, 14-4 SoCon), the coaches preseason pick to win the league, is the tournament’s top seed for the third consecutive ... (click for more)


