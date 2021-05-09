Georgia Has No New COVID Deaths, 508 More Cases
Sunday, May 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,701.
There are 508 new cases, as that total reaches 886,374 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,198, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,730 cases, up 6; 64 deaths; 255 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,253 cases; 63 deaths; 182 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,217 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,567 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 288 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,870 cases; 230 deaths; 755 hospitalizations