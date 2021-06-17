Georgia Has 21 More COVID Deaths And 369 New Cases
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,368.
There are 369 new cases, as that total reaches 900,368 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,525, which is an increase of 53 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,885 cases, up 6; 66 deaths; 264 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,244 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,743 cases, up 5; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,998 cases, down 2; 232 deaths, down 1; 784 hospitalizations, up 1