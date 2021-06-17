Greg Vital, DeAngelo Jelks Are Only Contenders For House District 29 Race

Republican Greg Vital and Democrat DeAngelo Jelks are the only contenders for the House District 29 seat.

The qualifying deadline was today (Thursday) at noon.

The seat was previously held by Mike Carter, who recently died from pancreatic cancer.

The County Commission named his widow, Joan Carter, to serve in the interim. However, she did not choose to seek a full term.

Since there are only one candidate from each party there will not be early voting.

The special election for House District 29 with be on July 27.

Election day on July 27 will be the only opportunity other than absentee/military/nursing home for voters to cast their ballots until the General Election this fall.