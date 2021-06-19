Man, 61, Charged By Federal Authorities With Coercing Child To Be In Sexually Explicit Video

Mark Alan Deakins, 61, has been charged by federal authorities with coercing a child to take part in sexually explicit conduct in a video.

He is charged with exploitation of a child.

Authorities said the activity was between June and September 2018.

Deakins was convicted in state court in 1998 of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

He received a suspended eight-year term on the first charge, a year on the second two years probation on the third.

Authorities said that makes Deakins subject to an enhanced penalty in Federal Court.

An indictment says he is to forfeit property at 2305 Wilder St.