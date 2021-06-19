 Saturday, June 19, 2021 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 61, Charged By Federal Authorities With Coercing Child To Be In Sexually Explicit Video

Saturday, June 19, 2021
Mark Alan Deakins
Mark Alan Deakins

Mark Alan Deakins, 61, has been charged by federal authorities with coercing a child to take part in sexually explicit conduct in a video.

He is charged with exploitation of a child. 

Authorities said the activity was between June and September 2018.

Deakins was convicted in state court in 1998 of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

He received a suspended eight-year term on the first charge, a year on the second two years probation on the third.

Authorities said that makes Deakins subject to an enhanced penalty in Federal Court.

An indictment says he is to forfeit property at 2305 Wilder St. 

 


June 19, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

June 19, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN 3219 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



A man with a felony record has been given a 58-month federal prison sentence after being found with a gun and drugs at a Cleveland motel. Daniel Ray Stinnett appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. Police responded to the Whitewater Lodge on Sept. 13, 2019. Stinnett and a female were in the parking lot. The female said she had spent the night there. The female showed officers ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, ... (click for more)

What If?

What if, those 2,500 plus folks who signed the petition against Planned Parenthood coming into our public schools would mentor just one child? What if, those hundreds of folks who showed up at last month’s school board meeting to demand removal of mask would mentor just one child? What if, the dozens of folks that I get emails and letters from each week opposing critical race theory ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Mississippi’s Lee Sanderlin finished dead-last in his fantasy football pool with his buddies and, per the rules, had to spent 24 straight hours inside a neighborhood Waffle House to discipline his mind for the 2021 season. However, there was a proviso – for every waffle that Lee ate an hour would be deducted from the 24-hours at the restaurant. He ate two waffles when he got ... (click for more)

UT Baseball Coach Vitello Named National Coach Of Year By NCBWA

T. 03 Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Mike Martin National Coach of the Year, the organization announced on Friday. Coach Vitello becomes just the second head coach in program history to earn National Coach of the Year honors, joining legendary Vols' skipper Rod Delmonico, who was named ... (click for more)

Vol Fans Invited To College World Series Watch Party Sunday At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia. Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other ... (click for more)


