June 2, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Tracy Lynn Sheldon-Malamphy has been charged by Cleveland Police in the Aug. 24, 2020, drug death of Joseph Thomas, who was found dead at his apartment in Cleveland.
Following a lengthy investigation ... (click for more)
Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated ... (click for more)
Following a lengthy investigation by Cleveland Police Department’s Detective Matt Landolt of the Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that the victim had died of a drug overdose related to fentanyl. ... (click for more)
Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing.
I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center).
John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)
I was surprised – and then I wasn’t – when the Center for Disease Control revealed it is believed that 4,863 have died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 0.0017% of the 285 million doses that have been given since Dec.14, 2020, and I am no longer deceived by the thought that everything will turn out perfect every time. I’ve watched too many litters of pups born. Instead, ... (click for more)
There would be no extra-inning magic for the Lookouts in their second meeting against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The home team used a four run fourth inning against starter Matt Pidich to drop the Lookouts in the first game of the series. The Trash Pandas bested the Lookouts 6-1, dropping the Lookouts to 15-10 while the Trash Pandas inched closer to .500 at 11-14.
Pidich ... (click for more)
There was a two-way tie for first in Chattanooga Women's Golf Association play on Tuesday at Brown Acres.
Cathy McIntire and Pat Snyder were atop the leader board.
Pat Snyder
There was a five-way tie for 2nd at 72. They included Rosalie Basten, Betsy Caldwell, Kilbrey Fowler, Sue Anne Tinker and Kathy Vaughn.
Low Gross at 82 included Kilbrey Fowler, Sue Anne Tinker ... (click for more)