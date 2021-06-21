 Monday, June 21, 2021 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, June 21, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

June 21, 2021

Claudette Turns Deadly As Storm Pummels Southeast

June 21, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For June 14-20

June 21, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


The Gulf Coast and southeastern United States endured the first significant impact of the 2021 hurricane season over the weekend in the form of Tropical Storm Claudette, which formed early Saturday ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 14-20: SAMPLES FREDRICK LAWAYNE W/M 53 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINTER WALLIN LORRI LEA W/F 58 OFFICER ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Claudette Turns Deadly As Storm Pummels Southeast

The Gulf Coast and southeastern United States endured the first significant impact of the 2021 hurricane season over the weekend in the form of Tropical Storm Claudette, which formed early Saturday morning after the system made landfall, then weakened to a depression, and regained tropical-storm-force over land again during the early morning hours on Monday. Claudette turned ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For June 14-20

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 14-20: SAMPLES FREDRICK LAWAYNE W/M 53 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINTER WALLIN LORRI LEA W/F 58 OFFICER WALKER DUI GOLDEN CHRISTY K W/F 47 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD DUI LYONS ROBERT CODY W/M 35 OFFICER BARRETT SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS - FVA BAYNE DANIEL EUGENE W/M 47 HOUSER ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: My Dad Was The Definition Of What A Father Should Be

Charles Freudenberg was the definition of a dad. “What you saw was what he was.” Tthat’s the way I would best describe my father. Charles Freudenberg never tried to impress anyone. He always wore a white shirt, tie and hi top spit shined boots to work. When not working you’d usually see Dad in blue jeans with a white sweat shirt and hi top boots. Dad very rarely purchased new ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Crock Of Cockamamie

I am quite certain the United States Department of Justice is more overburdened than ever before. In 65 of 69 of America’s largest cities violent crime has increased over 25 percent from a year ago. We have riots and rumbles somewhere in the United States at least once a week and “mass murders” occur more than that. The fact is, America has turned mean-spirited and ever since the ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Can't Score In Losing College World Series Opener To Virginia

The usually hot-hitting Tennessee Vols could not push a single run across in a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the opening game of the College World Series on Sunday afternoon. Senior Andrew Abbott blanked the Vols before turning it over to the solid Cavalier bullpen. Tennessee was outhit 13-6 as they fall to the losers' bracket in the double-elimination tournament. There was a ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win At Home Over North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves returned to CHI Memorial on Sunday night following a two game road trip that ended with three points in Tucson. Opposition North Carolina FC came into the match looking for inspiration after a woeful start to the campaign that saw John Bradford’s side secure one point in their first six games. On the other bench, Jimmy Obleda and company came into the match looking ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors