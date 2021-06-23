 Wednesday, June 23, 2021 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

ATF And National Shooting Sports Foundation Offering Reward In Gun Store Burglary

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Chattanooga Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Big Bucks Pawn, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).

Big Bucks Pawn FFL, 5019 Hixson Pike, was burglarized on Monday, where approximately 25 firearms were reported stolen to the Chattanooga Police Department. ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen. 

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence in conjunction with Project Guardian will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Chattanooga Police Department (423) 698-2525.

Information can also be sent to cpdpropertycrimes@chattanooga.gov or  ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips also can be sent through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry.  More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.


