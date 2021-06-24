Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 9 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County had nine new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,413.

There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county. It is reported to be a white man, age 71-80.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,775, which is 99 percent, and there are 130 active cases.

There are nine patients hospitalized and six in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are two Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,670 on Thursday with 62 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,543, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 267 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 43 more than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.154 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 852,361, which is 98 percent.

Numbers were last updated on Friday:



Bledsoe County: 2,215 cases, down 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,299 cases, up 4; 152 deaths



Grundy County: 1,801 cases, up 1; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,230 cases; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,429 cases, up 1; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,114 cases; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,389 cases, down 3; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,757 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,113 cases, up 4; 648 deaths



Davidson County: 90,477 cases, down 13; 948 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 98,547 cases, up 32; 1,673 deaths