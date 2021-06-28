Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, June 28, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Monday, June 28, 2021
Police Blotter: Father, Son In Heated Argument Over How Hot It Was Outside; Man Sleeping In Parking Lot At Taco Bell Is Fine To Be There

Camelia Hutchinson, 41, Arrested For Starting Fire At Parkridge Medical Center On June 10

Walker County Arrest Report For June 21-27


A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga woman has been charged with reckless endangerment following a fire at Parkridge Medical Center caused by her smoking in her hospital bed. Camelia Hutchinson, 41, was arrested ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 21-27: BARR LACEY MARIE W/F 26 DCS PAROLE VIOLATION (WARRANT) SCHRADER BRITTNEY MICHELLE W/F 35 LPD OFFICER WILSON PUI, OBSTRUCTION (MISD) ... (click for more)



A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything was perfectly fine. * * * Police were called to Rainbow Circle to investigate a car in a ditch and found it was stolen. It was removed from NCIC and White's Auto Repair towed ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga woman has been charged with reckless endangerment following a fire at Parkridge Medical Center caused by her smoking in her hospital bed. Camelia Hutchinson, 41, was arrested in connection with the incident on June 10. She endangered other patients and staff members in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit when she lit a cigarette while on oxygen. It caused a small ... (click for more)

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kevin Speigel - 'It's Surreal'

On Sunday the stark reality of the Miami condominium collapse began to sink in for Kevin Speigel. His vivacious wife is believed to be among the 140-plus persons who are unaccounted for after a 12-story building partially collapsed on Thursday. “This has been the worst day for me … At first it was all so surreal, like a bad dream that defies explanation, but the reality has ... (click for more)

Lee's Burnette, Lewis-Perkins Named To PING All-South Region Team

After capturing the program's first NCAA South Region Championship, sophomore Beck Burnette and freshman Oliver Lewis-Perkins were named to the NCAA Division II PING All-South Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Players across eight regions —East, Atlantic, Southeast, South, Midwest, Central, South Central, and West— earned all-region honors in 2021. ... (click for more)

Rocket City Earns Split After Hitting Five Home Runs

There were no late-inning comebacks for the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. They had a miracle rally on Friday when they overcame a 9-0 deficit to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas by a 10-9 final, but they weren’t able to pull it off in the final game of the six-game series when each team won three games. Rocket City hit two home runs in the first ... (click for more)


