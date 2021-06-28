 Monday, June 28, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Said Incident In Which Officer, Wife Were Arrested Involved Them Looking For Their Daughter

Monday, June 28, 2021
Michael Early
Police said an incident in which veteran Chattanooga Police Officer Michael Early and his wife, Brandy Brooks, were arrested came in connection with an incident in which they went to a house looking for their daughter.

Early, 52, was charged with aggravated burglary and assault and was relieved of duty while an investigation is completed.

Ms. Brooks, 47, was charged with two counts of assault.

In the incident on Friday, police said a man at a duplex on 7th Avenue called police said a man who identified himself as a police officer was in his house yelling about his daughter. Police said Early was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The man said he was in the back bedroom with his fiance watching a movie when he heard a commotion and looked up to see Early in his bedroom yelling and asking where the daughter was. He said the front door to the residence had been unlocked, but had been closed.

The man said he jumped up and yelled for Early to leave the residence. He said Early told him, "Oh, I could hurt you real bad, boy," while balling his fist. He said his fiance got between the two of them while telling Early to leave. The fiance had just been released from the hospital that day suffering from kidney failure, it was stated.  

The man said he was in fear of being assaulted as he suffers from a seizure disorder, and he said Early is much larger than him. 

He said Early made his way to the front porch, where Early's wife was standing, while he was calling police. He said the two continued to demand to know where the daughter was. He said Brandy Brooks declared that if the daughter was in the house they would regret it. 

It was then that the daughter arrived in a black pickup truck with another female. Early and his wife then went to the vehicle, it was stated.

Early and his wife then pulled the other woman from the vehicle and threw her belongings out, police were told.

When Early entered the house he was wearing a police soft uniform of a polo shirt and khaki pants with a firearm and badge, witnesses said.

The woman who was with the daughter said they had gone to the house to check on the fiance, who is the mother of their male friend. She said while she was pulled from the pickup truck she was told that if she was found to be with the daughter again she would be going to jail.

She said Brandy Brooks told her she was not getting out of the vehicle fast enough and grabbed her arm to pull her out. She said Early got in her face, putting his forehead against hers and pushing off with the forehead.

All three people confronted by Early and his wife said they were not injured, but did want to prosecute. 

 

 

Brandy Brooks
