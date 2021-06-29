Man Charged In Skyzoo Murder On House Arrest, Bond Set At $278,000; Witnesses Say He Fired 13 Times

A man charged with killing another man outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway is on house arrest on bonds totaling $1278,000 bond.

Kristijan Mrkonjic, 29, appeared on Monday in General Sessions Court.

Prosecutor Cameron Williams said a magistrate originally set the bond at $150,000 on the first-degree murder charge. At the hearing, prosecutor Williams asked for and Judge Lila Statom agreed to raise the bond on the attempted first-degree murder charge from $50,000 to $100,000.

Mrkonjic, who is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and traffic offenses, must be on a GPS monitor.



The total bond is $278,000. There was no argument.

He will be allowed to live in Georgia.

Witnesses said as they were leaving the bar that Mrkonjic approached Eric Grant over a woman "they both had a relationship with."

They said Grant asked Mrkonjic if he wanted to fight, then Mrkonjic replied, "Nah, Mother ------, you're gonna die" and pulled a weapon out of his waistband. He began firing, hitting Grant and a second person. Witnesses said Mrkonjic fired 13 shots. Grant died after being taken to the hospital.

Both victims were unarmed.

Police said Mrkonjic got into a pickup truck and drove off. He fled after deputies spotted the vehicle. During that chase, police obtained the license number.

Mrkonjic was listed as the owner of the vehicle.

Witnesses picked Mrkonjic from a lineup.