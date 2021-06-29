 Tuesday, June 29, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Charged In Skyzoo Murder On House Arrest, Bond Set At $278,000; Witnesses Say He Fired 13 Times

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Kristijan Mrkonjic
Kristijan Mrkonjic

A man charged with killing another man outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway is on house arrest on bonds totaling $1278,000 bond.

Kristijan Mrkonjic, 29, appeared on Monday in General Sessions Court.

Prosecutor Cameron Williams said a magistrate originally set the bond at $150,000 on the first-degree murder charge. At the hearing, prosecutor Williams asked for and Judge Lila Statom agreed to raise the bond on the attempted first-degree murder charge from $50,000 to $100,000.

The total bond is $278,000. There was no argument. 

Mrkonjic, who is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and traffic offenses, must be on a GPS monitor.

He will be allowed to live in Georgia.

Witnesses said as they were leaving the bar that Mrkonjic approached Eric Grant over a woman "they both had a relationship with."

They said Grant asked Mrkonjic if he wanted to fight, then Mrkonjic replied, "Nah, Mother ------,  you're gonna die" and pulled a weapon out of his waistband. He began firing, hitting Grant and a second person. Witnesses said Mrkonjic fired 13 shots. Grant died after being taken to the hospital.

Both victims were unarmed.

Police said Mrkonjic got into a pickup truck and drove off. He fled after deputies spotted the vehicle. During that chase, police obtained the license number.

Mrkonjic was listed as the owner of the vehicle.

Witnesses picked Mrkonjic from a lineup.


June 29, 2021

A new Tennessee state law intended to reduce catalytic converter theft and resale goes into effect July 1. Officials said, "A catalytic converter is a piece of equipment that is attached

A woman on 3rd Avenue called police to stand by while removed her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's house. The man said she would have to come back at a decent hour to get her belongings, that

Knoxville County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced that he will lead the Tennessee effort to secure Congressional term limits. It is sponsored by U.S. Term Limits. "America is divided as ever before.



A new Tennessee state law intended to reduce catalytic converter theft and resale goes into effect July 1. Officials said, "A catalytic converter is a piece of equipment that is attached to a vehicle's exhaust system. It contains precious metals that turn harmful gases into harmless exhaust. Thieves are removing the converters from vehicles then selling them. The more they

A woman on 3rd Avenue called police to stand by while removed her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's house. The man said she would have to come back at a decent hour to get her belongings, that it was too late at night. The woman said she would come at a decent time tomorrow to get her belongings. * * * A man at 7324 Shallowford Road said a prior customer who he evicted said

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court

Roy Exum: How Redistricting Works

NOTE: This article has appeared in the last week in several in-state news websites that explains how redistricting works. Once every 10 years, right after the new census in taken, bipartisan committees at the state, county, and local levels determine what is a fair representation of the voters, altering district boundaries to establish an equal population balance. Written by a knowledgeable

Lookouts' Ashcraft Named Double-A South Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/21 – 6/27). In his team debut, Ashcraft made quite the first impression. The 2019 draft pick began his Double-A career by throwing six perfect innings against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before surrendering an infield hit in the seventh

Randy Smith: Needless Drama At The College World Series

In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had


