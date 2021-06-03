 Thursday, June 3, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Beer Board Delays Decision On Overcrowding At Alan Gold's Bar

Thursday, June 3, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Alan Gold’s will have to wait until the next Beer Board meeting to find out what kind of sanctions the club will face for a February 2020 overcrowding incident. Officer John Collins told the beer board that police were called on Feb. 22, 2020, and that Alan Gold’s was overcrowded when they arrived.

“We came up with a total 304, and their occupancy is 201,” Officer John  Collins said when describing how he used a clicker to find the number of people who exited the club. He said the capacity was 201 that night, and it has since been increased to 251.

“We talked to the guy at the door and told him he had to be more careful for who he let in the door. We do have a private security company who does wand and pat down now,” the manager said. She told the board that Alan Gold’s owner would have been at the meeting had he not passed away a few days ago.

She initially told the board that she had no issue with the number of people officer Collins gave to the board. However, she later told the board that she believed he has a “vendetta” against the club.

“Me and him have a rocky relationship, and I don’t think he comes to Alan Gold with a fair mind,” the manager said. “Me and him do not get along, and I don’t want to hurt Alan Golds. I think he has a vendetta against us.”

Officer Collins said the club now uses River City Security, which he said is run by a former CPD officer. He said he’s known the man in charge for a while, and said overcrowding is a concern. He also pushed back at allegations of bias against Alan Gold’s, which is at 1100 McCallie Ave.

“I’ve been out there under five times in 20 years, so if I have a vendetta, I’m very slow about it,” Officer Collins said. “I talked to her about her security before. I’ve explained to her two different times how to get her security right. Every bar owner says I have something against them. I play everyone fair and she was overcrowded. I treat them the same way. I even testified they have made some corrections, which shows I have no vindictiveness about this. If there is a grudge, it’s a one-sided grudge.”

The board attempted to come to a decision on a punishment, but the board, that had to wait an extra five minutes for a quorum of five to be present, was unable to get the necessary five votes needed for a decision. A seven-day suspension, a three-day suspension or a $1,000 fine, or a 10-day suspension were all considered. However, the board eventually decided to move the decision back to the next meeting, when more members will hopefully be present.

 

 


