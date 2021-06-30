 Wednesday, June 30, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Garrett Willis, 42, Arrested For Trafficking Large Quantity Of Drugs

In a joint effort, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested Garrett Willis, 42, accused of trafficking a large quantity of illegal drugs in Nashville.

In recent months, investigators developed information about the potential transport of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into Middle Tennessee. As the case developed, authorities identified a suspect, and on June 25, arrested Willis and charged him with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Authorities also seized 26.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 23 kilograms of cocaine in Willis’ possession. 

Authorities subsequently booked Willis into the Davidson County Jail, where he was being held on $250,000 bond.


Driver In Vehicle That Crashed And Burned On I-75 South Near Dalton On June 6 Identified As Auto Dealer Joe Kirby; Funeral Is July 8

