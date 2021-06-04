Luther and Mary in 2012 when he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame

Luther and Mary at the Armed Forces Day Parade in 1984

Luther and Mary get their marriage license at the courthouse in 1957

Mary Frances Varner Masingill, widow of famed radio personality Luther Masingill, passed away Thursday night at her home after a short illness. She was 85.

She was born March 28, 1936 to Joseph Varnell and Martha Lawson Varnell in Chattanooga.

Mrs. Masingill was a graduate of Chattanooga High School (1954) and lifelong member of the Avondale Baptist Church (now Cornerstone Baptist). Luther and Mary were married at the church on April 27, 1957.

She was employed with the state of Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Mary was by Luther's side in 2012 when Luther was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Luther passed away in 2014 after working at WDEF for over 70 years.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joan Brown; brother, Edward (Pat) Varnell and sister, Betty Weathington.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Masingill; son-in-law, Michael Brown; grandchildren, Ian (Mary Beth) and Evan Brown; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge with the Rev. Todd McElyea officiating. Burial will follow in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to your local animal shelter or other favorite charity.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com.