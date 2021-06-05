Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, MACKENZIE BREANA
4601 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE
7321 SOUTH PITTSBUGH MOUNTAIN ROAD S. PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
---
ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
6302 PYTHIAN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY
8220 HARRISON BAY RD. HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BYRD, JOSHUA LAMAR
575 SMITH RD TRENTON, 307525032
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CAMACHO, REYES ROBERTO
3821 NANDINO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OVER 10000
ALTERED REGISTRATION
---
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL
3721 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
---
EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON
112 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
67 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
---
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE
1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD
4301 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
---
HARRINGTON, BRANDON SCOTT
99 STEGALL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKERSON, THURMAN L
125 BENSON RD MANCHESTER, 373556417
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
US MARHELL HOLD
---
JONES, BRUCE A
530 TURN TABLE ROAD SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN
9118 PLEASENT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MATLOCK, ASHLEY DEANN
4011 BENNETT RD. #A EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANTNONDUPPORT
---
MILLS, MARCELLA DEON
611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD
2810 EAST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORRISON, JADRICK BRYAN
1023 WATER FRONT PLACE KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
MULANAX, JASON J
162 POND SPRINGS ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PICKETT, DESTINEE REA
10105 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PICKLESIMER, DONALD W
8212 A OOLTEWAH GEORGE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POINTER, DECARLO
135 GORDON TERRACE NASHVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIFFLES, ROGER WAYNE
249 NIXON STREET SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, TERRI DARLENE
840 BELVOIR CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE
2831 COLE RIDGE RD BEECHGROVE, 37018
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SUGGS, JAMES URIAH
1013 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, JAMES AARON
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
WALLIN, MEGAN ELIZABETH
1510 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON
833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)