Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, MACKENZIE BREANA 
4601 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE 
7321 SOUTH PITTSBUGH MOUNTAIN ROAD S. PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
---
ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID 
6302 PYTHIAN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY 
8220 HARRISON BAY RD. HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BYRD, JOSHUA LAMAR 
575 SMITH RD TRENTON, 307525032 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CAMACHO, REYES ROBERTO 
3821 NANDINO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OVER 10000
ALTERED REGISTRATION
---
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL 
3721 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
---
EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON 
112 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
67 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
---
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE 
1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD 
4301 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
---
HARRINGTON, BRANDON SCOTT 
99 STEGALL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKERSON, THURMAN L 
125 BENSON RD MANCHESTER, 373556417 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
US MARHELL HOLD
---
JONES, BRUCE A 
530 TURN TABLE ROAD SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN 
9118 PLEASENT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MATLOCK, ASHLEY DEANN 
4011 BENNETT RD. #A EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANTNONDUPPORT
---
MILLS, MARCELLA DEON 
611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD 
2810 EAST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORRISON, JADRICK BRYAN 
1023 WATER FRONT PLACE KIMBALL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
MULANAX, JASON J 
162 POND SPRINGS ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PICKETT, DESTINEE REA 
10105 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PICKLESIMER, DONALD W 
8212 A OOLTEWAH GEORGE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POINTER, DECARLO 
135 GORDON TERRACE NASHVILLE, 37207 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND 
8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE 
2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIFFLES, ROGER WAYNE 
249 NIXON STREET SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, TERRI DARLENE 
840 BELVOIR CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE 
2831 COLE RIDGE RD BEECHGROVE, 37018 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SUGGS, JAMES URIAH 
1013 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, JAMES AARON 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
WALLIN, MEGAN ELIZABETH 
1510 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON 
833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


