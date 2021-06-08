June 8, 2021
Due to rainy weather this week, TDOT contract crews have rescheduled the work to modify traffic patterns in the Broad Street and Market Street areas near I-24 in Chattanooga. The work will now ... (click for more)
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to introduce a resolution condemning the use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools and teacher ... (click for more)
A new consumer protection law through the Tennessee Department of Commerce & insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards will put the brakes on the rising theft and resale of catalytic converters ... (click for more)
Due to rainy weather this week, TDOT contract crews have rescheduled the work to modify traffic patterns in the Broad Street and Market Street areas near I-24 in Chattanooga. The work will now take place beginning after 9 a.m. on Monday, June 14.
Once the new traffic patterns are in place, drivers in the Broad Street and Market Street areas will access I-24 East differently ... (click for more)
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to introduce a resolution condemning the use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools and teacher training programs.
She said Critical Race Theory "is an academic concept that promotes division by seeking to dismantle American society. Its teachings are based on the belief that racism ... (click for more)
This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running.
Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)
As a typical crowd of eager workers streamed into New York City on a Monday, people were surprised to see “billboard trucks” parked in front of some of the most elite and expensive prep schools in the Big Apple. The huge signs were doubtlessly triggered by “The Guttman Letter,” a defiant answer to the “Critical Race Theory” craze, part of “a new orthodoxy that has emerged at our ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC has a chance to take six points away from a pair of California teams this week when they play Los Angeles Force on Wednesday and San Diego 1904 FC on Saturday. CFC rebounded from a scoreless home draw against Maryland with a 2-0 win over New Amsterdam on Saturday, and the return of a couple of their many injured players played a key role.
Winger James Kasak notched ... (click for more)
The #3 Tennessee Vols will be hosting LSU on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a Super Regional after the Tigers came from behind on Monday night to beat Oregon, 9-8, at Eugene.
In late March, the Vols swept LSU in Knoxville, though two extra inning games were required.
The Vols are 48-16 and were 20-10 in SEC play.
Oregon (39-16) led 7-6 late in the game, but the Tigers scored three ... (click for more)