Highlander Is Compromise Candidate For County Commission District 9 Seat

County School Board member Steve Highlander was voted in as the next County Commissioner for District 9. He replaces the exiting Chester Bankston, who left the district for Florida a few weeks ago.

The commissioners voted last week. However, neither Dean Moorhouse or Shannon Stephenson was able to get the needed five votes. This week, Commissioner Katherlyn Geter had to miss the meeting due to medical matters.

Commissioner Greg Martin nominated Jeff Eversole, and Commissioner Warren Mackey nominated Steve Highlander. Commissioners Randy Fairbanks, David Sharpe, Sabrena Smedley, and Tim Boyd voted for Highlander, with Boyd originally passing but later confirming his vote for the school board member. Chairman Chip Baker and Commissioner Martin both voted for Ebersole.



“I’m very thankful to serve the citizens of district nine and Hamilton county, and I thank you for your confidence in me,” Dr. Highlander told the Commission, and he said he will bring his experience in education and knowledge of finance to District 9.



Commissioner Sabrena Smedley wondered about Dr. Highlander’s now-dual status as commissioner and school board member. County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said he did not know off-hand what the rules are concerning someone serving on both the School Board and County Commission.



“My intention is not to serve long term on both, and I need to focus on just the commission job,” the new commissioner said before being sworn in as District 9’s newest commissioner.

