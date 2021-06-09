 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Highlander Is Compromise Candidate For County Commission District 9 Seat

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

County School Board member Steve Highlander was voted in as the next County Commissioner for District 9. He replaces the exiting Chester Bankston, who left the district for Florida a few weeks ago.

The commissioners voted last week. However, neither Dean Moorhouse or Shannon Stephenson was able to get the needed five votes. This week, Commissioner Katherlyn Geter had to miss the meeting due to medical matters.

Commissioner Greg Martin nominated Jeff Eversole, and Commissioner Warren Mackey nominated Steve Highlander. Commissioners Randy Fairbanks, David Sharpe, Sabrena Smedley, and Tim Boyd voted for Highlander, with Boyd originally passing but later confirming his vote for the school board member. Chairman Chip Baker and Commissioner Martin both voted for Ebersole.

“I’m very thankful to serve the citizens of district nine and Hamilton county, and I thank you for your confidence in me,” Dr. Highlander told the Commission, and he said he will bring his experience in education and knowledge of finance to District 9.

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley wondered about Dr. Highlander’s now-dual status as commissioner and school board member. County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said he did not know off-hand what the rules are concerning someone serving on both the School Board and County Commission.

“My intention is not to serve long term on both, and I need to focus on just the commission job,” the new commissioner said before being sworn in as District 9’s newest commissioner.

 

 


June 9, 2021

Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

June 9, 2021

Sharpe Recommends That County Do Away With SRO Program; Cover All 75 Schools With SSOs

June 9, 2021

Almost All Back Tax Properties Sell In Trustee Sale


An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing ... (click for more)

County Commissioner David Sharpe is recommending that some $3.2 million now being budgeted by the Sheriff's Office for School Resource Officers (SROs) be given to the County Schools, along with ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said this year 90 properties sold of the 94 in the tax sale. He said, "This was the lowest number of properties in a tax sale that I can recall. In years ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing a wheelie southbound on Hixson Pike towards Barton Avenue. The officer then got out with two men next to two motorcycles under the Market Street Bridge. Neither motorcycle matched the motorcycle ... (click for more)

Sharpe Recommends That County Do Away With SRO Program; Cover All 75 Schools With SSOs

County Commissioner David Sharpe is recommending that some $3.2 million now being budgeted by the Sheriff's Office for School Resource Officers (SROs) be given to the County Schools, along with about $1 million more, so that all 75 county schools can be covered with School Safety Officers (SSOs). SROs are more expensive and have additional roles, including mentoring students. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

Sports

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors