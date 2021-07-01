July 1, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212109
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM
A 21-year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 4:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a person shot arriving there.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle.
Investigators with the Violent
Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays.
In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy.
In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court
In what appears will be a broiling July and August, it is reassuring our water tables for the first half of the year are over three inches of what is normal after six months of 2021. Our West in the United States is under severe drought and the oppressing heat is at a record worst in the Pacific Northeast. Half a dozen have died as temps are 100-plus in Portland and Seattle.
... (click for more)
Graham Ashcraft has yet to allow a run with Chattanooga, and extended his scoreless streak to 14 consecutive innings (with a deGrom-ian 5 combined hits allowed in those two games). His only blemish was four allowed walks in five innings of work in his Tuesday start. No Baron crossed home plate though, as Ashcraft, Hector Perez, and Eddy Demurias combined to shutout Birmingham.
... (click for more)
The Lee University Athletic Department is pleased to announce the hiring of Reily Rogers as the Coordinator of Athletic Communications.
Rogers graduated from Lee in May with a degree in Public Relations and will oversee the creative content side of the department. While a student, Rogers was a triple jumper on the Lee Track and Field team and served as a student worker in