Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 5-12: HALL DINO ALLAN W/M 42 OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION WARRANT WORTHINGTON SONYA NICOLE W/F 37 HEAD WARRANT WALLIN GERREN LEE W/M 36 ... (click for more)

A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of 18 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Over a two-day period beginning Thursday, ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 5-12: HALL DINO ALLAN W/M 42 OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION WARRANT WORTHINGTON SONYA NICOLE W/F 37 HEAD WARRANT WALLIN GERREN LEE W/M 36 OFFICER TATE WARRANT COUCH TONYA MICHELLE W/F 47 OFFICER COOK SIMPLE BATTERY FVA STINSON LEBRON EUGENE B/M 58 OFFICER ROSSVILLE SHOPLIFTING DAUGHERTY SAMANTHA SUE W/F 41 PERRY ROSSVILLE ... (click for more)

Stop Issuing Permits For Housing Developments In East Brainerd - And Response

For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area. Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Decline Of Scribes

Pardon me if it seems I’ve been gloating a little too much in recent days. Two of “my boys” – Mark Weidmer and George Starr – were rightfully inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night and that is a bigger thrill for me than it is for them. I reckon I’m in about a dozen ‘halls’ and some claim that’s because I am more ‘infamous’ than not, but when guys I have ... (click for more)

Baylor's Cooper Kinney Is 34th Pick In MLB Draft

A local baseball star heard his name called with the 34th pick in the first night of Sunday’s MLB draft. The Tampa Bay Rays picked Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the infielder who was awarded the state’s Mr. Baseball and Player of the Year awards after an incredible 2021 season. The 6’2 lefthanded hitter batted .480, hit 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and knocked in 50 RBI’s during his ... (click for more)

Lookouts Get Rained Out Again On Sunday

For the second straight day, the baseball game between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Tennessee Smokies has been rained out. Both teams will have a day off on Monday with Chattanooga opening a six-game series in Pensacola on Tuesday before returning home on Tuesday, July 20 to face the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies return to AT&T Field the week of August 24, so there's ... (click for more)


