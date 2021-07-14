Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 767 New Cases

What a wonderful idea from a school board member - Justin Robertson for HCDE Superintendent. It is so tiresome watching these cycles of management shipped in from out of town. Look, these job shoppers don’t really love Hamilton County, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Hamilton County Schools come the traveling CEO job seekers to impose their political ideology on us. ... (click for more)

There are 21 teachers in Tennessee who are among reportedly over 5,000 who have – albeit unwisely in my view – signed a petition stating they will most certainly teach the controversial Critical Race Theory (CRT). These teachers say they will defy state laws, edicts from school districts, and all else to speak what they believe to be the truth. According to the respected online ... (click for more)