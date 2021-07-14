Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 767 New Cases
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,591.
There are 767 new cases reported Wednesday, as that total reaches 909,082 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,783, which is an increase of 109 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,938 cases, up 8; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,257 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,246 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,814 cases, up 8; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,056cases, up 9; 232 deaths; 798 hospitalizations