Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, July 19, 2021
July 19, 2021

Whitfield County Deputy's 5-Year-Old Son Dies From Effects Of COVID-19

July 19, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For July 11-18

July 19, 2021

Kidnapped Child Returned To Home In Collegedale; Non-Custodial Father Michael Allen Vance Is Arrested


The five-year-old son of a Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy has died of COVID. Amanda Summey said she was raising funds for the family of Wyatt Gary Gibson. She said he died from a stroke ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 11-18: MINTER ROBERT EDWARD W/M 37 OFFICER ALFORD DUI SMITH SERENA YBONNE W/F 47 OFFICER BLEASH WARRANT-MISD BROWN CODY ALLEN W/M 37 ... (click for more)

Collegedale officers responded to a reported kidnapping early Monday morning in the Fox Trails subdivision, after a seven-year old girl had been allegedly abducted from her home sometime after ... (click for more)



Opinion

What I Have Learned About Superintendent Contracts

As the school board embarks upon yet another quest for a new superintendent, I pray the board has learned a lesson about contract negotiations. I have seen superintendents leave their post early so many times, I feel like it is Groundhog Day. Some superintendents left on their own accord, while others were asked to leave. I just want to provide a few facts about Dr. Johnson’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: If We'd Only Known

Sam Venable is a longtime pal of mine, ever since we worked together at the old News-Free Press many years ago. He left us to become an award-winning columnist in his hometown at the Knoxville News-Sentinel. He’s always had a good “nose for news” and with his incredible ability as a storyteller, the cold case the Hamilton County District attorney solved and brought to light last ... (click for more)

Sports

Complete Results From Scenic City Scorcher 2-Mile Race

36 Tennessee state age records were set for the 2-mile distance, including the overall 2-Mile rtate record. John Gilpin broke his own overall TN 2-Mile State Record by 7.48 seconds with a time of 9:22.41 The overall womens winner was Nicole Buehrle in a time of 10:34.64. Nicole also set a state age record with this time. 92-year old Lillian Atchley was the oldest ... (click for more)

Davenport Continues To Dominate Lucas Oil Series; RJ Wins In Charlotte Saturday

Jonathan Davenport (#49) of Blairsville, Ga. ruled the second half of the "Diamond Nationals" Saturday in an attrition plagued race at Wheatland's Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri. The win, Davenport's 6th of the season, on the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series was worth $15,000 to the current runner-up in the points chase. Points leader Tim McCreadie of New York was 12th overall. ... (click for more)


