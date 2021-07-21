County Commission Votes To Revise R-1 Zoning Regulations

The Hamilton County Commissioners voted 5-4 in favor of revising R-1 zoning regulations. It increases density by reducing street frontage from 60 to 50 feet, and setbacks from 25 to 20 feet, and reduces the square footage of s lot from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
Commissioners Randy Fairbanks, Warren Mackey, David Sharpe, Tim Boyd, and Chip Baker voted to approve, while Commissioners Katherlyn Geter, Steve Highlander, Sabrena Smedley, and Greg Martin voted in opposition.
The subjects of infrastructure and affordable workforce housing were both discussed in-depth during the meeting.
More to follow...