July 22, 2021
Governor Bill Lee on Thursday convened the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council to discuss progress on improving information sharing and increasing officer training, amid a national surge ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Mayor Kelly and members of his staff gathered on the steps of City Hall to announce plans to leverage the HHS Advancing Health Literacy Grant on Thursday.
Dr. Mary Lambert, director of Community ... (click for more)
Governor Bill Lee on Thursday convened the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council to discuss progress on improving information sharing and increasing officer training, amid a national surge in violent crime.
“As we continue to see a wave of violent crime across the country, we are committed to providing law enforcement the tools and resources they need to keep our communities ... (click for more)
The fact that there is now a discussion which anticipates a third COVID wave and surge is beyond comprehension, especially when it is our young children, who cannot protect themselves, who are at the greatest risk this time around.
I think the great John Wayne encapsulated the sentiment quite succinctly: "Life is hard. It's harder if you're stupid."
Michael Mallen
* * * ... (click for more)
We live in such a jaundiced world today that disappointment has long-hence overwhelmed any ‘shock and awe’, yet now from Tulsa comes a story that will sure enough make your ears wiggle. Last Thursday a man identified as Juan Miranda-Jara joyously rushed his girlfriend toward labor and delivery at Hillcrest Hospital in the city’s midtown.
As the nurses placed the girl on a ... (click for more)
It was just three weeks ago when the Chattanooga Lookouts took an important road trip to Alabama where they faced the Birmingham Barons in a key six-game series between two of the top teams in the league.
The Barons were leading the Double-A South’s North division by a couple of games, but the Lookouts had a great week and came home in first place after winning five of six games ... (click for more)
Former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to UT-Chattanooga after the 22-year old spent three seasons with the program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first, and then De Sousa made the following announcement on his social media.
"HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA. I'M OFFICIALLY A MOC.'
De Sousa ... (click for more)