Drive-by Shooting Friday Afternoon Sends 1 Man To The Hospital

A man was shot Friday just before 4 p.m. on East 30th St. near 12th Avenue.

When police arrived there were not able to find the victim or the crime scene. A short time later officers were told he had been taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers then responded to the hospital and found the man, age 38, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.



Investigators learned that the victim had been walking down the street when an unknown person drove by and shot him.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You may remain anonymous.