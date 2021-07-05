Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, July 5, 2021 88.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Monday, July 5, 2021
Man, 30, Shot Saturday Afternoon In Chattanooga

A man, 30, was shot Saturday afternoon at an unknown location in Chattanooga. At approximately 5:41 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1600 block of Dodds Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and learned that this was a delayed shooting. The victim initially refused medical treatment but was ultimately ... (click for more)

Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Night

A home in Harrison was damaged by fire Sunday night. Shortly after midnight, the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 7508 Passport Drive. The call originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire, but quickly upgraded to residential fire due to the vehicle being so close to home in the driveway. Highway 58 Fire responded quickly and had units ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Flag And National Anthem

Today is our nation's birthday. I along with my fellow veterans who have served our glorious nation are thankful for that opportunity. Our flag and National Anthem are the banners of patriotism. They are without a doubt the two things we can look to in our history that should bind us together as a nation. When I see our flag flying and hear our National Anthem ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Inquiry From Seattle

It is the saddest letter you’ve ever read. Here’s a man born and raised in Seattle. He is now a retired engineer after a good career at Boeing, and despite the beauty and the raw majesty of the Pacific Northwest, he can’t stomach it anymore. Are you talking about the senseless and lawless riots, the constant skirmishes and gutless leadership that have driven almost 200 thankless ... (click for more)

Sports

Ashcraft Is AA-South Player Of The Week For Second Straight Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/28 – 7/4) for the second straight week. Ashcraft has now thrown 43 consecutive scoreless innings including 23 straight with the Dayton Dragons before being promoted to Chattanooga. Last week Ashcraft continued his fantastic start to ... (click for more)

Lookouts Light Up Independence Day Weekend; Three Straight Wins Over Birmingham

Three straight wins over the Birmingham Barons have pushed the Chattanooga Lookouts’ lead in first place to three games. Solid pitching triumphed on Friday, loud bats led the way on Saturday, and Graham Ashcraft’s continued dominance on the mound closed out the series with Chattanooga’s third straight win. Chattanooga slapped out 14 hits in Friday’s 5-2 win. Starter Connor ... (click for more)


