Arrest Made In Attack On Chattanooga Man By Men He Had Just Given Money To

An arrest has been made in an attack on a Chattanooga man by men who he had just given money to.

In late June, police began investigating the robbery in which the victim was sent to the hospital. They spoke to the victim at Erlanger, and he told them he had purchased some beer on E. 11th Street and spoke to three men who asked for money for cigarettes. He told police he gave the men a few dollars for cigarettes, and then went down the street to an abandoned building so he could drink his beer uninterrupted.



The victim told police that two of the men he had just given a few dollars to followed him, and that one of them bear-hugged him while he was drinking the beer.

He said the other suspect punched him in the face and head, and that the first suspect followed that up by taking his wallet out of his pocket. They took $500, and then threw the wallet on the nearby railroad tracks. One man was described as being 300 pounds and between 30 and 40 years old, while another was in his early 20s, skinny, and around six feet tall.Police went to the scene of the crime and found a small puddle of blood, an empty pack of cigarettes, and a beer. Police also obtained Ring video footage from near the location. Detectives took fingerprints from the beer and cigarette box.The next day, detectives identified the first suspect as Isaiah Tatum, and the victim picked Tatum out of a photo lineup. Police also reviewed more video footage a few days after that, and saw Tatum and another thinner man bear-hugging the victim and striking him as described.The detectives identified the other suspect as Tezdris Russell, 24. Russell is charged with aggravated robbery.