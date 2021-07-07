 Wednesday, July 7, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Arrest Made In Attack On Chattanooga Man By Men He Had Just Given Money To

Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Tezdris Russell
Tezdris Russell

An arrest has been made in an attack on a Chattanooga man by men who he had just given money to.

In late June, police began investigating the robbery in which the victim was sent to the hospital. They spoke to the victim at Erlanger, and he told them he had purchased some beer on E. 11th Street and spoke to three men who asked for money for cigarettes. He told police he gave the men a few dollars for cigarettes, and then went down the street to an abandoned building so he could drink his beer uninterrupted. 

The victim told police that two of the men he had just given a few dollars to followed him, and that one of them bear-hugged him while he was drinking the beer.

He said the other suspect punched him in the face and head, and that the first suspect followed that up by taking his wallet out of his pocket. They took $500, and then threw the wallet on the nearby railroad tracks. One man was described as being 300 pounds and between 30 and 40 years old, while another was in his early 20s, skinny, and around six feet tall.

Police went to the scene of the crime and found a small puddle of blood, an empty pack of cigarettes, and a beer. Police also obtained Ring video footage from near the location. Detectives took fingerprints from the beer and cigarette box.

The next day, detectives identified the first suspect as Isaiah Tatum, and the victim picked Tatum out of a photo lineup. Police also reviewed more video footage a few days after that, and saw Tatum and another thinner man bear-hugging the victim and striking him as described. 

The detectives identified the other suspect as Tezdris Russell, 24. Russell is charged with aggravated robbery.  


July 7, 2021

Arrest Made In Attack On Chattanooga Man By Men He Had Just Given Money To

July 7, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/7/21

July 7, 2021

PILOT Tax Break Approved For Plant That Will Occupy Alstom Site


An arrest has been made in an attack on a Chattanooga man by men who he had just given money to. In late June, police began investigating the robbery in which the victim was sent to the hospital. ... (click for more)

(click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a PILOT tax relief program for PUREGraphite, a firm that produces “lower cost graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries in the United States.” ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Arrest Made In Attack On Chattanooga Man By Men He Had Just Given Money To

An arrest has been made in an attack on a Chattanooga man by men who he had just given money to. In late June, police began investigating the robbery in which the victim was sent to the hospital. They spoke to the victim at Erlanger, and he told them he had purchased some beer on E. 11th Street and spoke to three men who asked for money for cigarettes. He told police he gave ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/7/21

(click for more)

Opinion

Happy 4th From Democratic Cities - And Response (2)

How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other. As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s. Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Bloodiest Weekend

There are more than 13 cities that fell for the Black Lives Matter idea to ‘Defund the Police’ after last summer’s rioting and mayhem. If the truth be told they now wish they had never made such a colossal “mistake” after another one of the bloodiest July 4 th weekends on record. The final count is 618 Americans shot and 233 dead. There is no room for doubt; gun violence is at an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Slap Smokies In Lodolo's Return

The last remaining member of Chattanooga’s trifecta of golden prospects made his long-awaited return to the pitcher’s mound in the Lookouts’ 7-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. For 17 pitches, Lookout fans got to watch top pitching prospect Nick Lodolo mow down all six Smokies he faced. After missing the last few weeks with a hand injury, the 6’6 Lodolo ripped through the ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft A Story In Perserverance

It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times. Through three starts ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors