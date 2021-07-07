July 7, 2021
Hamilton County had 52 new coronavirus cases reported since Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,613.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 509 in the county.
Hamilton County Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt announced over $4.1 billion in Hamilton County real estate was sold or transferred in fiscal year 2020 - 2021, an increase of over 30 percent from ... (click for more)
TDOT crews will be making concrete repairs to portions of I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5 in Hamilton County. This work will require multiple lane closures beginning Thursday.
Hamilton County Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt announced over $4.1 billion in Hamilton County real estate was sold or transferred in fiscal year 2020 - 2021, an increase of over 30 percent from the previous fiscal year. Additionally, over $6.8 billion in mortgages were recorded, an increase of over 34 percent from the previous fiscal year.
TDOT crews will be making concrete repairs to portions of I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5 in Hamilton County. This work will require multiple lane closures beginning Thursday. The lane closure schedule for these repairs is as follows:
How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other.
As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s.
Four Chattanooga Mocs earned Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar status in 2020-21. In 14 seasons, Coach Colette Murray’s ladies have 32 mentions on the WGCA honor list that requires a 3.5 cumulative GPA or better.
Oliver Lewis-Perkins of Lee has been named the recipient of the 2021 Division II Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award presented by StrackaLine.
