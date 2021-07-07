Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 52 New Cases; Tennessee Has 416 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Hamilton County Register Of Deeds Office Reports Over $4 Billion In Real Estate Sold In Fiscal Year 2020-2021

TDOT Contract Crews To Perform Concrete Repairs On Interstate 75 In Chattanooga; Portions Will Have Traffic Reduced To A Single Lane

Hamilton County had 52 new coronavirus cases reported since Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,613. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 509 in the county. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt announced over $4.1 billion in Hamilton County real estate was sold or transferred in fiscal year 2020 - 2021, an increase of over 30 percent from ... (click for more)