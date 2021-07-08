Governor Lee To Visit 300 Tennessee Troops At Southern Border

Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border.



“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Governor Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”



Currently, there are 300 Tennessee National Guard members stationed at multiple sites throughout the border region of Texas to provide support to Customs and Border Protection. These personnel are members of three units:



• 269th Military Police Company – Routinely augments law enforcement by conducting training and providing a presence along the border;

• 913th Engineer Company – Capabilities lend to myriad road building efforts and border wall projects; and

• 2-151 Aviation Battalion – Provides an aerial platform to assist Customs and Border Protection with a number of their logistical and operational priorities.



Governor Lee will be accompanied by Major General Jeff Holmes, adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard.



Upon their return, Gov. Lee and Holmes will provide more details about the visit.