Governor Lee To Visit 300 Tennessee Troops At Southern Border

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border. 
 
“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Governor Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”
 
Currently, there are 300 Tennessee National Guard members stationed at multiple sites throughout the border region of Texas to provide support to Customs and Border Protection. These personnel are members of three units:

269th Military Police Company – Routinely augments law enforcement by conducting training and providing a presence along the border;  
913th Engineer Company – Capabilities lend to myriad road building efforts and border wall projects; and
2-151 Aviation Battalion – Provides an aerial platform to assist Customs and Border Protection with a number of their logistical and operational priorities.
 
Governor Lee will be accompanied by Major General Jeff Holmes, adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard.
 
Upon their return, Gov. Lee and Holmes will provide more details about the visit.


Juan Antonio Perez has pleaded guilty to the offense of harboring illegal aliens for financial gain. Mr. Perez illegally encouraged and induced aliens illegally present in the United States to ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border. "The men and women ...

A Chattanooga woman who allegedly paralyzed a man and locked him in his shed home is now in custody. Police responded to an aggravated assault on the morning of June 25, and when officers ... (click for more)



Juan Antonio Perez has pleaded guilty to the offense of harboring illegal aliens for financial gain. Mr. Perez illegally encouraged and induced aliens illegally present in the United States to reside in the United States where they worked for him illegally for his own commercial advantage and private financial gain, prosecutors said. One of his residences was in Hixson and he ...

Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border. "The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we've seen in 20 years," said Governor Lee. "I want to personally commend the more ...

We Need Tennessee CLEAN

When teaching Environmental Science I will conclude the year with a garbage unit. Most years some students participate in a litter clean up which has given me a good perspective of litter in Hamilton County. One year my students also made a presentation the Hamilton County Commission about litter. I believe that litter, specifically plastic, is the most important environmental ... (click for more)

Dalton Roberts Would Approve

The Hamilton County Commission made us very proud Wednesday with several of their decisions. The purchase of the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek means jobs, jobs, jobs. There is so much potential with this property. Not only will our county reap the harvest, but Rhea and Bradley County stand to benefit. It will be exciting to watch for preliminary plans. Commissioners also gave the ... (click for more)

Bigfoot Devastated as Chattanooga FC Rallies Against Appalachian FC

A “defender” was spectacular up front, a trio of 18 year-olds made their professional debuts, and bigfoot stalked the sidelines. Exhibition matches are usually a bit different from the regular season, but Chattanooga FC’s 3-2 win over Appalachian FC of the NPSL had more oddities than normal. “I saw a lot of confidence out of the kids tonight,” forward Nick Spielman said. “They ... (click for more)

Lookouts Win Streak Ends With 6-1 Loss To Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts have been playing outstanding baseball in recent games, but Wednesday night’s contest against the Tennessee Smokies at AT&T Field wasn’t included The Lookouts won five of six games against division-leading Birmingham on the road last week to take over first place in the Double-A South’s Northern division. They entered play on Wednesday with a three-game ... (click for more)


