CARTA To Resume Charging Bus Fares On Sunday

CARTA announced on Wednesday that beginning on Sunday, it will resume charging bus fares on its fixed route and Care-a-van services. CARTA has operated fare free since April 2020 shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but due to bus fare revenue loss and operational challenges, the agency determined that it would start back charging fares effective with its’ August schedule changes.

“CARTA understands that the community has appreciated the opportunity of using our services for free over the last 15 months, especially during a time as we all adjusted and responded to the effects of the pandemic”, said Veronica Peebles, CARTA’s director of Communications and Planning. “As a community, we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and we are aware of the increased cases that have resulted possibly from the new variant, but as other businesses and organizations are focused on the continuity and sustainability of their overall operation, so is CARTA as we provide an essential service to the residents and visitors of our city and county”, Ms. Peebles stated.

Also effective on Sunday, CARTA’s bus services will operate with reduced frequencies in its’ bus schedules due to staffing shortages. However, all routes will be operational.

CARTA continues to make the safety of its employees and customers a priority. All buses are cleaned and disinfected regularly, social distancing is encouraged, and facial coverings are required to be worn on the buses per the federal mask mandate. Masks are available on all CARTA vehicles.

Additional information on CARTA’s routes, schedules and services may be obtained by calling the CARTA Information Line at 423 629-1473 or by visiting the CARTA website at www.gocarta.org.