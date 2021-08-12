Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 266 New Cases

Hamilton County had 266 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 49,711.



There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 526 in the county. It is reported to be a white woman, age 51-60.



There are 169 patients hospitalized and 45 in intensive care units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 81 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,491, which is 94 percent. There are 2,329 active cases.