 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 71.0°F   rain fog/mist patches fog   Rain Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, August 16, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, MARGARET M 
4609 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDES, PATRICK DREW 
23901 N RIVER ROAD ALVA, 33920 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO 
4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRITTON, CLAY P 
155 BRITTON WAY DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000-(AUTO)
---
BROOKS, KENNETH EDWARD 
7708 KAYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARTER, ZAFIYAH 
3612 GLENDON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISOBEDIENCE; ORDERS OR REGULATIONS
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
CHAMBERS, KIMBERLY ANN 
397 MEADOWBROOK LANE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE 
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163046 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCHOOL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DILL, SETH TAYLOR 
19 WEST MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL 
1410 NORTH MACK SMITH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
---
DYER, WHITNEY ONEDA 
124 ANDES ST KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS 
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HARRIS, CHARLENA LATRICE 
1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EARL 
3200 E 46TH CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
LOPEZ-CASTILLO, JACOBO 
2823 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO DRIVER'S LICENSE
FAIL TO DIM HIGH BEAMS
---
MARBLE, KENDRICK K 
3611 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MEEKS, THOMAS A 
65 DAYTON AVE CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PERRUSO, RHONDA LYNN 
1006 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE 
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 373637074 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY 
1216 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC
---
RICHIE, ARLEY GENE 
1051 Combs Dr Chattanooga, 374051774 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RITTENBERRY, GABRESHIA 
2005 WESTLAND DRIVE APT 1105 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, KELLY LEE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE 
520 MARLOBER AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STEPHENS, KENNETH HOWARD 
5020 RENEZET DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STONE, CHARLES MATTHEW 
4044 COUNTY ROAD 326 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VANOVER, JUSTIN LLOYD 
3047 MILL FALLS COURT DULUTH, 30097 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
FELONY EVADING ARREST
---
WILSON, KEVIN ALGIT 
2054 DANDRIGE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37915 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR



August 17, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 16, 2021

Collegedale Holds The Line On Taxes On 2nd Reading; City Gets $1.57 Million COVID Check For Use For Sewer Upgrades

August 16, 2021

School Board Gets Moving On Expedited Superintendent Search Focusing On Local Candidate


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Collegedale commissioners on the second and final vote set the property tax rate at the state certified rate of $1.3897 for 2021-2022. Because home values increased due to the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

The County School Board on Monday night voted to begin an expedited search for a new superintendent with a focus on finding a local candidate. The board approved an RFP going out to superintendent ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Collegedale Holds The Line On Taxes On 2nd Reading; City Gets $1.57 Million COVID Check For Use For Sewer Upgrades

Collegedale commissioners on the second and final vote set the property tax rate at the state certified rate of $1.3897 for 2021-2022. Because home values increased due to the Hamilton County reappraisals, the certified rate that will be used to figure property taxes was lowered by 26 cents. The city will be receiving $1.57 million, the first payment from the federal Coronavirus ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Mike Carter Rightly Killed Emissions Testing

"No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth!" - Ronald Reagan If we had a glimpse of the afterlife this morning, we might catch Mike and President Reagan having a chuckle together over the news that emissions testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Sobbing In The Shower"

Jenna Boyd Carpenter is an Intensive Care physician at the Marshall County Hospital in Guntersville, Ala. She specializes in pulmonology. This means that if a patient is admitted with, let’s say the Delta variant of the COVID virus, she orders the ventilator. She’s also the one who has gone home last week and nightly sobbed in the shower. This is how bad it is in Guntersville. How ... (click for more)

Sports

Small, Evans Emerge As Vols Offensive Leaders

Tennessee wrapped up practice No. 11 on Monday morning at Haslam Field as the Volunteers continue to power through preseason camp and move closer to the season opener against Bowling Green. First-year running backs coach Jerry Mack met with the media following Monday's practice to talk about the progression of UT's backfield as it prepares for Tuesday's closed scrimmage at ... (click for more)

Mirin's Masterpiece: Giannis Antetokounmpo Biography, the Epitome of Great Sportswriting

Even the most casual NBA fan knows the gist of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s story if they’ve tuned into any national TV broadcast over the last five years. It is a tale only magnified by the 2021 Finals, when he guided the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title since 1971. The 6-11 “Greek Freak” sold souvenirs on the streets of Greece, was discovered as a basketball prodigy in a dusty ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors