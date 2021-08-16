Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, MARGARET M
4609 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDES, PATRICK DREW
23901 N RIVER ROAD ALVA, 33920
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRITTON, CLAY P
155 BRITTON WAY DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000-(AUTO)
---
BROOKS, KENNETH EDWARD
7708 KAYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARTER, ZAFIYAH
3612 GLENDON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISOBEDIENCE; ORDERS OR REGULATIONS
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
CHAMBERS, KIMBERLY ANN
397 MEADOWBROOK LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163046
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCHOOL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DILL, SETH TAYLOR
19 WEST MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL
1410 NORTH MACK SMITH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
---
DYER, WHITNEY ONEDA
124 ANDES ST KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HARRIS, CHARLENA LATRICE
1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EARL
3200 E 46TH CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
LOPEZ-CASTILLO, JACOBO
2823 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO DRIVER'S LICENSE
FAIL TO DIM HIGH BEAMS
---
MARBLE, KENDRICK K
3611 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MEEKS, THOMAS A
65 DAYTON AVE CROSSVILLE, 38555
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PERRUSO, RHONDA LYNN
1006 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 373637074
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
REED, TOMMESHA DESHAY
1216 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC
---
RICHIE, ARLEY GENE
1051 Combs Dr Chattanooga, 374051774
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RITTENBERRY, GABRESHIA
2005 WESTLAND DRIVE APT 1105 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, KELLY LEE
1664 GREENDALE WAY, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE
520 MARLOBER AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STEPHENS, KENNETH HOWARD
5020 RENEZET DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STONE, CHARLES MATTHEW
4044 COUNTY ROAD 326 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VANOVER, JUSTIN LLOYD
3047 MILL FALLS COURT DULUTH, 30097
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
FELONY EVADING ARREST
---
WILSON, KEVIN ALGIT
2054 DANDRIGE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37915
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR