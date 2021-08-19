Georgia Has Over 7,000 New COVID Cases And 46 More Deaths
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 46 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,131.
There are 7,051 new cases, as that total reaches 1,012,809 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 69,797, which is an increase of 203 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,460 cases, up 29; 70 deaths; 277 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,460 cases, up 19; 67 deaths; 195 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,406 cases, up 13; 14 deaths; 64 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,399 cases, up 33; 83 deaths; 308 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 16,158 cases, up 92; 240 deaths; 826 hospitalizations