Georgia Has Over 7,000 New COVID Cases And 46 More Deaths

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 46 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,131.

There are 7,051 new cases, as that total reaches 1,012,809 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 69,797, which is an increase of 203 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,460 cases, up 29; 70 deaths; 277 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,460 cases, up 19; 67 deaths; 195 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,406 cases, up 13; 14 deaths; 64 hospitalizations

Walker County: 7,399 cases, up 33; 83 deaths; 308 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 16,158 cases, up 92; 240 deaths; 826 hospitalizations

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard by the Beer Board on Thursday. Owner of Chatty’s Restaurant, 2301 Milne St., was cited to the meeting for operating a disorderly business. The Chattanooga Police have been noticing an on-going problem at the location and recognize that the business is escalating to become a hot spot in the city. When the nearby bar The Night Owl ... (click for more)

Two men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with an overdose death last month. Investigators responded to Full Glen Circle on July 17 to investigate an overdose death, and identified the victim as Logan Jarvis. Police collected evidence and concluded Jarvis had smoked an “unknown drug” in the bathroom that led to his death. A few days later, they interviewed ... (click for more)

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Can’t I Understand?

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, Sheriff Jim Hammond’s request for an estimated $14,000 raise in this last year of a 30-year career with the sheriff’s department was met as cruelly as anything I can imagine. The Commission, most good friends of mine, granted a $25,000 raise for the sheriff but only to go into effect when Hammond’s term ends. I can’t imagine ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: What’s Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)

Mocs' Announce 2021 Women's Golf Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is rapidly approaching the 2021-22 season. The six ladies –two juniors, two sophomores & two freshmen – returned to campus this week with an eye toward returning to the top of the Southern Conference and the NCAA postseason. With that in mind, Head Coach Colette Murray announced the 2021-22 schedule today. It’s a balanced slate of ... (click for more)


