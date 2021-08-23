Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, August 23, 2021 88.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Monday, August 23, 2021
Breaking News

Pair Charged With Beating Man, Leaving Him For Dead In Ditch Along Back Valley Road

Two men have been charged with beating another man, then leaving him for dead in a ditch along Back Valley Road. The Sheriff’s Department began to investigate the assault on Friday night. Law enforcement had found a white male lying in a ditch along the side of the road, and the unconscious victim was bleeding from his face and had several severe injuries. Police also spoke to ... (click for more)

FDA Officially Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine; Called "Pivotal Moment" In Fight Against Deadly Virus

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was already approved for emergency use. The vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty. FDA officials said, “FDA-approved vaccines undergo the agency’s standard process for reviewing the quality, safety and effectiveness of medical products. For all vaccines, the FDA evaluates data ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Appreciation Of Rev. Paul McDaniel

Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel. I am no exception. He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths. While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Minding Your Manners

I was humored last week when I learned 5,400 doctors had written Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urging a facemask mandate. I’m betting such poppycock had about as much effect as the hundreds of opt-out notes now flooding our schools. After receiving my third vaccine dose at not yet the height of this abominable Delta variant surge, I want people to be more “COVID conscious” than ever ... (click for more)

Sports

Jackson's Jamboree - CFC's Forward Lights Up Finley During 3-0 Win

There were fouls. There were offsides calls. There were offsides uncalled. There were shots on target. There were crunching tackles. There was trash talk. There were goals. And at the end of Saturday night, there was a 3-0 Chattanooga FC win over the visiting Maryland Bobcats to move the home team to 2-0-1. Forward Daniel Jackson was the star, scoring twice and creating several ... (click for more)

Ruiz Leads Red Wolves Past Union Omaha

Union Omaha travelled to CHI Memorial Saturday night in what has been billed the heavyweight clash of the titans so far in USL League One. The Red Wolves came into the match riding an 11-game unbeaten streak, while Jay Mims and his side came in riding a 10-match unbeaten streak. The first half was a cagey affair that saw both sides flying into tackles and enjoying a fast-paced match. ... (click for more)


