Latest Headlines
Concurrent Grand Jury Report Emphasizes Harmful Use Of Illegal Drugs On Society
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2022
Dalton Falls To King's Ridge In Gordon Lee Tourney Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/21/2022
Barnes Earns 100th Home Win In 86-44 Vols Victory Over Austin Peay
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2022
Vols Add 29 Prospects On National Signing Day
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2022
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2022
UTC Leads Georgia At The Half, But Winds Up Losing, 72-65
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2022
  • 9/23/2020

Breaking News
Potentially "Life-Threatening" Wind Chill, Some Snow Slated For Chattanooga This Weekend
  • 12/21/2022
Truck Driver Is Identified Whose Vehicle Was Struck, Causing Train Derailment At Collegedale
  • 12/21/2022
Well-Known Chattanooga Valley Couple Who Died 6 Days Apart Have Joint Service
  • 12/21/2022
Concurrent Grand Jury Report Emphasizes Harmful Use Of Illegal Drugs On Society
  • 12/21/2022
Man Wanted For Chattanooga Rapes In 2009 Is Captured In Arizona
  • 12/21/2022
Opinion
Let It Go, Coty
  • 12/21/2022
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/21/2022
Can We Afford $1.7 Billon In More Spending?
  • 12/21/2022
Christian "Trash", Christian Treasure
  • 12/21/2022
Why Wasn't The Work For Montague Park Hired Locally? - And Response
  • 12/20/2022
Happenings
Reading Changes Lives Presents The Readers Conference
  • 12/20/2022
Public Safety Commission Confirms 4 New Dalton Officers
  • 12/20/2022
Jerry Summers: Border Strategy
  • 12/22/2022
Hamilton County 4-H To Hold Countywide Public Speaking Contest Jan. 5
  • 12/21/2022
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Awards A Quilt Of Valor At The USCG Station
  • 12/21/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/21/2022
Georgia Blues Rocker Tinsley Ellis To Make Rare Live Acoustic Performance In Chattanooga
  • 12/20/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - $440 Million Ain't Enough?
  • 12/20/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
  • 12/16/2022
Opinion
Let It Go, Coty
  • 12/21/2022
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/21/2022
Can We Afford $1.7 Billon In More Spending?
  • 12/21/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
TBA Selects 4 Local Attorneys For Leadership Law Class
  • 12/21/2022
TVFCU Supports Salvation Army’s Angel Tree And Other Regional Programs
  • 12/21/2022
Tennessee American Water Shares Tips To Prevent Water Pipes From Freezing And Breaking
  • 12/19/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Real Estate Statistics From 2022 To Help Look Into The New Year
  • 12/21/2022
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
  • 12/15/2022
Derek English: November Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/15/2022
Student Scene
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
10 Earn Welding Certification At CSCC MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 12/19/2022
Living Well
Community Health Event Jan. 7 At Purpose Point Community Health Clinic
  • 12/20/2022
Providers Urge Patients To Prioritize Primary Care
  • 12/20/2022
Cempa Community Care Hires Nurse Practitioner Zach Campbell
  • 12/20/2022
Memories
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
  • 12/22/2022
"He's Not Your Ordinary Baby" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/21/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
  • 12/19/2022
Obituaries
Richard Wesley Collins
  • 12/21/2022
Evelyn Waldon Gray
  • 12/21/2022
Maxine Virginia York Troxler
  • 12/21/2022
Area Obituaries
Siffles, Roger Benjamin (LaFayette)
  • 12/21/2022
Campbell, Brenda Duvall (LaFayette)
  • 12/21/2022
Hensley, Florence Lillian Marrow (Cleveland)
  • 12/21/2022

