August 24, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Judge Alex McVeagh, who currently serves as judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Division II, on Tuesday launched his campaign for the General Election on August 4, 2022.
Governor ... (click for more)
A suspicious person was reported at 17620 Interstate 24 EB. Officers located a woman walking on the Interstate shoulder turning cartwheels in the grass. Police identified the woman and she was provided water and given a ride downtown near Carter Street to catch a bus.
* * *
An anonymous called reported suspicious activity at E J's Tavern, 4205 Rossville Blvd. The caller said ... (click for more)
Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel.
I am no exception.
He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths.
While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for ... (click for more)
The parable of the Good Samaritan is told by Jesus in the Bible’s Gospel of Luke. (Luke 10:25–37) Per Wikipedia, it is about “a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left half dead alongside the road. First a Jewish priest and then a Levite comes by, but both avoid the man. Finally, a Samaritan happens upon the traveler. Although Samaritans and Jews despised each other, ... (click for more)
Although Tennessee hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback, the Vols aren’t lacking for candidates.
Taking head coach Josh Heupel at his word, he’s still evaluating Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey and will let the competition play out at least through the week. Heupel didn’t seem hard-pressed by the QB decision on Monday, even with the football season opener against ... (click for more)
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot.
Starters Returning (5): Brandon Dowdell, Rashun Freeman, Jordan Jones, Jerrell Lawson, CaMiron Smith
Starters Lost (0): N/A
Returnees with ... (click for more)