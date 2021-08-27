August 27, 2021
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who posed as a T-Mobile employee to steal two cell phones from a Dalton store. The suspect claimed he was transferring ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
After 10 years without a tax increase, the East Ridge City Council on Thursday night voted to set the property tax rate at 26 cents above the certified tax rate. City Manager Chris Dorsey has ... (click for more)
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who posed as a T-Mobile employee to steal two cell phones from a Dalton store. The suspect claimed he was transferring the phones to a different T-Mobile location.
The incident happened in July at the Walnut Avenue T-Mobile store. A man claiming to work for another T-Mobile store and asked if the store ... (click for more)
It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity.
Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I.
To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired ... (click for more)
Lauren Powers is a critical care nurse at the world famed Massachusetts General Hospital. Not long ago I discovered a story she had written while caring for a man who succumbed to COVID-19 entitled, “I am an ICU nurse. We are drowning.” She wrote the story on a popular medical website, ‘KevinMD.com’ and I think both the vaccinated and unvaccinated among us should read it:
- - ... (click for more)
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the eighth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end.
Starters Returning (3): Gabe Boring, Cody Olszewski, Skyler WIlson
Starters Lost (0): N/A
Impact Transfers (2): Jason ... (click for more)
As testing and contact tracing continues for members of the Chicago Cubs organization, we have canceled our games against the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.
The Lookouts homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning on August 31, is ... (click for more)