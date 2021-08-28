City Ending Agreement With The Recycling Partnership

City Public Works has notified a national recycling group that it plans to ends its contract for helping boost curbside recycling in Chattanooga.

The city said it has sent a final $90,000 payment to the group.

The Recycling Partnership was involved in a program to provide special recycling carts and later to audit the effectiveness of the program.

The city, under a prior administration, began working with The Recycling Partnership in 2019.

The city, under the Kelly administration, recently halted the curbside recycling program altogether, citing a shortage of truck drivers.

Brent Goldberg, city CEO, also said there had been a number of changes in the recycling arena and the city was analyzing those.

The city website says those with the recycling carts should keep them on hand and the program would be resumed at some point.

City officials noted there are five centers where recyclables can be taken.