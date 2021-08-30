Home Video Showed Man Shooting Multiple Rounds On Booth Road

The suspect in a July shooting on Booth Road is now in custody after home video was located that police said shows him firing multiple shots.

Adrian Johnson, 20, is facing attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault charges.

On July 13, police responded to a person shot report, where law enforcement located the victim. Police said he had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right arm, and was taken to Erlanger Hospital.

The victim told police he was waiting to meet someone, and had parked on Jasper Lane. He said as he was walking with this person down Booth Road, a man with a white shirt and dark pants shot at him from a few houses down the road. The victim ran for cover.

He said he believed Johnson had been the one to shoot him.

A while later, an investigator responded to the scene and found several spent 9mm casings in front of 429 Booth Road. Police said they obtained a copy of residential security footage, which showed a black male in a white shirt and dark pants walking in the middle of the roadway and stating, “I’m gonna give you both of them.” Police said the video showed the man raising both arms and shooting multiple rounds down the road.

Police interviewed the victim again a week later, and the victim said he had known Johnson for years, and verified Johnson’s identity “by way of a DMV photo.”

Johnson was arrested on Friday.