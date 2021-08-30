 Monday, August 30, 2021 73.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

AG Slatery Sues Biden Administration "To Stop Enforcement Of Guidance That Threatens Women's Sports And Student And Employee Privacy"

Monday, August 30, 2021

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, leading a 20-state coalition, filed a lawsuit Monday that "seeks to stop the Biden Administration from enforcing new, expansive, and unlawful interpretations of federal anti-discrimination laws."

In the complaint, the multi-state coalition challenges federal guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Department of Education (the Department) "concerning issues of enormous importance."

Attorney General Slatery said, "The guidance purports to resolve highly controversial and localized issues such as whether schools must allow biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams, whether employers and schools may maintain sex-separated showers and locker rooms, and whether individuals may be compelled to use another person’s preferred pronouns.

"The federal agencies claim that the guidance simply implements the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, but that decision did not address any of the issues covered by the guidance. The agencies have no authority to unilaterally resolve these sensitive questions, let alone to do so without providing the public with notice and an opportunity to comment."

He also said, “This case is about two federal agencies changing law, which is Congress’ exclusive prerogative. The agencies simply do not have that authority. But that has not stopped them from trying. Even their attempts, as unlawful as they are, did not follow the Administrative Procedures Act. States over and over again have challenged federal agencies on this issue and been successful.

"These agencies also have misconstrued the Supreme Court’s Bostock decision by claiming its prohibition of discrimination applies to locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms under Title IX and Title VII and biological men who identify as women competing in women’s sports, when the Supreme Court specifically said it was not deciding those issues in Bostock. All of this, together with the threat of withholding educational funding in the midst of a pandemic, warrants this lawsuit.”

The multi-state coalition asks the Court to declare the EEOC and Department guidance invalid and unlawful and to prohibit their enforcement. 

Joining Tennessee on the lawsuit are the attorneys general from the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia.

To read the complaint, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-31-complaint.pdf


August 30, 2021

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

A 30-year-old female Silverdale Jail inmate has died at a local hospital from apparent complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said. She was identified as Morghan Jean Elmore. Ms. Elmore, prior to her passing, gave birth to a child who is now in the custody of the Department of Children's Services. Ms. Elmore was arrested on drug charges on Aug. 13 by

Skipper Fairbanks Had A Big Heart

May God bless all of Skipper's family, friends, and associates with comfort and peace. May you all have the best of memories, because Skipper gave so many people a bunch of them. Skipper was at all the Red Bank High School reunions until COVID struck. I had the pleasure of escorting my mama to those reunions after my father's passing in 2016. Those were some fun times with a

Roy Exum: "Fonz" Wrote His Obit

I'll admit I did not know David Alfonso very well, but I knew him. Back in the day when I would run into him in this press box or that, he was "Fonz" and I was 'Ex." We were members of the small fraternity of sports writers who would be drawn to the same football games across the South. He worked for the Tampa Tribune, same as my fellow jokester Tom McEwen, so we knew one another

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Gets The Nod For Starting Vols QB

Inquiries about Tennessee's starting quarterback have trailed Josh Heupel like a shadow throughout the Vols' preseason football practices. Reporters took turns asking the Vols' first-year head coach about whether he had settled on a starter, often framing the topic as "the obligatory question." Heupel headed off the query on Monday, during his final press conference before

Pat Ryan, "Big Orange Countdown" Debut On Vol Network Thursday

Thursday celebrates the start of a new era of Tennessee football and also marks a new era on the Vol Radio Network. Former Vol and NFL quarterback Pat Ryan takes over the prestigious analyst role this season after legendary VFL Tim Priest retired earlier this summer. Ryan, only the fourth color analyst in the Vol Network's 72-year history, teams with play-by-play announcer Bob Kesling


