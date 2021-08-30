August 31, 2021
August 30, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENFORD, TYRIE LABRON
1419 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073502
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ... (click for more)
A 30-year-old female Silverdale Jail inmate has died at a local hospital from apparent complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said.
She was identified as Morghan Jean Elmore. ... (click for more)
---
BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE ... (click for more)
Why are people still being arrested for petty minor crimes anyway during this pandemic? The 30-year-old pregnant mother should have never been arrested and sent to Silverdale in the first place. Is the prison system so desperate to fill jails and prison beds that even during this pandemic they're willing to risk someone's life over an alleged minor drug charge or alleged traffic ... (click for more)
The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the U.S. military for botching the exit from Kabul issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The New York Post in an exclusive interview. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.” He also quoted Thomas ... (click for more)
The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are in game week mode for the first time in the 2021 season. And it’s some matchup coming to Finley Stadium Thursday night.
The Mocs welcome the 20th-ranked Austin Peay Governors at 7:30 p.m. It’s the only ranked matchup in FCS play in Week 1. It’s also the fourth time in five years Chattanooga starts with a neighbor from the Ohio Valley Conference. ... (click for more)
Inquiries about Tennessee’s starting quarterback have trailed Josh Heupel like a shadow throughout the Vols’ preseason football practices.
Reporters took turns asking the Vols’ first-year head coach about whether he had settled on a starter, often framing the topic as “the obligatory question.”
Heupel headed off the query on Monday, during his final press conference before ... (click for more)