 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


“Vaccinations For Life” To Increase Vaccinations And Public Safety Among Local African Americans

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Vaccinations for Life, a community effort to increase the number of vaccinations and public safety within the black community, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Kingdom Center at 740 East ML King Blvd., behind the Urban League. 

 

Vaccinations for Life is sponsored by ALCOR Entertainment, in partnership with community agencies, including CEMPA Community Cares, Oliver Baptist Church, Precious Birdsong Foundation and Hamilton County Health Department.

The goal of Vaccinations for Life is to increase the numbers of vaccinations within the African American community, and to help create public safety. 

 

Historically, disparities in healthcare for African Americans, namely incidences like the Tuskegee Experiment, are the root of the problem for many accepting and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The distrust locally has led to many being unvaccinated, and at least some 149 African Americans in Chattanooga have succumbed to COVID, according to the Hamilton County Health Department website (as of Aug. 31).

 

The event will feature not only the opportunity for individuals to become vaccinated by partner and sponsor agencies, but also informational opportunities. Everyone newly vaccinated (first, second or third (booster) shots) at the event will receive a ticket to attend “An Evening with Lyfe Jennings” on Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Convention and Trade Center.

 

In addition, anyone who is newly vaccinated at any upcoming partner agency vaccination event through the concert date will receive a ticket. One ticket will be given per adult.

 

For more information, visit www.vaccinationsforlife.com or call 423 708-2916.


September 1, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 31, 2021

“Vaccinations For Life” To Increase Vaccinations And Public Safety Among Local African Americans

August 31, 2021

Woman Says Man Tried To Rape Her At Brainerd Laundromat


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALES, BRADY RAY 7037 ANNAVIEW LN HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SIMPLE POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Vaccinations for Life, a community effort to increase the number of vaccinations and public safety within the black community, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at ... (click for more)

A man with an extensive criminal record is now charged with trying to rape a woman at a laundromat and stealing $5 in change from her. Tyrone Heard, 40, is charged with robbery, rape and resisting ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALES, BRADY RAY 7037 ANNAVIEW LN HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SIMPLE POSSESSION --- BENEFIELD, KEVIN 2416 CRESCENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BROWN, KAYLEE ELIZABETH ANN 219 THOMAS STEET ... (click for more)

“Vaccinations For Life” To Increase Vaccinations And Public Safety Among Local African Americans

Vaccinations for Life, a community effort to increase the number of vaccinations and public safety within the black community, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Kingdom Center at 740 East ML King Blvd., behind the Urban League. Vaccinations for Life is sponsored by ALCOR Entertainment, in partnership with community agencies, including CEMPA ... (click for more)

Opinion

30-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Should Not Have Been In Jail - And Response

Why are people still being arrested for petty minor crimes anyway during this pandemic? The 30-year-old pregnant mother should have never been arrested and sent to Silverdale in the first place. Is the prison system so desperate to fill jails and prison beds that even during this pandemic they're willing to risk someone's life over an alleged minor drug charge or alleged traffic ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fired Marine: ‘I’m Bringing It’

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the U.S. military for botching the exit from Kabul issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The New York Post in an exclusive interview. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.” He also quoted Thomas ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Have Quarterback Options As Austin Peay Game Approaches

Chattanooga will have options when the 18th-ranked Mocs host Austin Peay’s 20th-ranked Governors on Thursday night. Not the kind of option where the quarterback reads a defender before deciding to pitch, handoff, or keep the ball (although we may see some of that). For coach Rusty Wright, that word means he enjoys having several viable choices at both the quarterback and halfback ... (click for more)

UTC"s Rackel Hits 500 Kills In Loss To Jacksonville State

The Chattanooga Mocs’ indoor volleyball team fell to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-18) at the Pete Matthews Center on Tuesday night. Junior attacker, Maia Rackel, became the second active player with 500 career kills with her fourth kill of the match. The Gamecocks took control early in the first set with a 7-2 lead which extended to 13-8, forcing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors