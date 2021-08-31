“Vaccinations For Life” To Increase Vaccinations And Public Safety Among Local African Americans

Vaccinations for Life, a community effort to increase the number of vaccinations and public safety within the black community, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Kingdom Center at 740 East ML King Blvd., behind the Urban League.

Vaccinations for Life is sponsored by ALCOR Entertainment, in partnership with community agencies, including CEMPA Community Cares, Oliver Baptist Church, Precious Birdsong Foundation and Hamilton County Health Department. The goal of Vaccinations for Life is to increase the numbers of vaccinations within the African American community, and to help create public safety.

Historically, disparities in healthcare for African Americans, namely incidences like the Tuskegee Experiment, are the root of the problem for many accepting and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The distrust locally has led to many being unvaccinated, and at least some 149 African Americans in Chattanooga have succumbed to COVID, according to the Hamilton County Health Department website (as of Aug. 31).

The event will feature not only the opportunity for individuals to become vaccinated by partner and sponsor agencies, but also informational opportunities. Everyone newly vaccinated (first, second or third (booster) shots) at the event will receive a ticket to attend “An Evening with Lyfe Jennings” on Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Convention and Trade Center.

In addition, anyone who is newly vaccinated at any upcoming partner agency vaccination event through the concert date will receive a ticket. One ticket will be given per adult.

For more information, visit www.vaccinationsforlife.com or call 423 708-2916.