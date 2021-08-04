3 More Die From COVID In Hamilton County And 245 New Cases; State Has 9 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 245 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 47,956.



There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 519 in the county. It is reported they were two men and one woman, all white, one age 71-80 and two age 81 or older.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,845, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,592 active cases.



There are 115 patients hospitalized and 27 in intensive care units. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 58 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 906,893 Wednesday with 3,798 new cases. There were nine more deaths reported, for a total of 12,783, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,326 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 80 more than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.488 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 867,283, which is 96 percent

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,342 cases, up 14; 12 deaths



Bradley County: 15,831 cases, up 108; 157 deaths



Grundy County: 1,893 cases, up 10; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,466 cases, up 10; 50 deaths



Meigs County: 1,479 cases, up 3; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,187 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,534 cases, up 13; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,862 cases, up 12; 30 deaths



Knox County: 53,995 cases, up 230; 660 deaths



Davidson County: 93,982 cases, up 346; 966 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 106,560 cases, up 569; 1,744 deaths