3 More Die From COVID In Hamilton County And 245 New Cases; State Has 9 More Deaths

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Hamilton County had 245 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 47,956.

There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 519 in the county.  It is reported they were two men and one woman, all white, one age 71-80 and two age 81 or older. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,845, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,592 active cases. 

There are 115 patients hospitalized and 27 in intensive care units. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 58 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 906,893 Wednesday with 3,798 new cases. There were nine more deaths reported, for a total of 12,783, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,326 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 80 more than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.488 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 867,283, which is 96 percent

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,342 cases, up 14; 12 deaths

Bradley County:  15,831 cases, up 108; 157 deaths

Grundy County: 1,893 cases, up 10; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,466 cases, up 10; 50 deaths

Meigs County: 1,479 cases, up 3; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,187 cases, up 9; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,534 cases, up 13; 83 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,862 cases, up 12; 30 deaths

Knox County: 53,995 cases, up 230; 660 deaths

Davidson County: 93,982 cases, up 346; 966 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 106,560 cases, up 569; 1,744 deaths


August 4, 2021

Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session ... (click for more)

A $5 million gift has been made to the University of Tennessee College of Law in the name of the Chattanooga-based law firm of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers, P.C. The gift will support the Center ... (click for more)

The investiture of U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in the Joel W. Solomon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Chattanooga. The judges ... (click for more)



Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session that had the mayor repeatedly asking members of the audience to refrain from speaking out. Billy Cannon, an appointee of Commissioner Ed LeCompte on the Red Bank Planning Commission, recently ... (click for more)

Summers, Rufolo And Rodgers, P.C. Gifts $5 Million To UT College Of Law

A $5 million gift has been made to the University of Tennessee College of Law in the name of the Chattanooga-based law firm of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers, P.C. The gift will support the Center for Advocacy and Dispute Resolution, the Legal Clinic, the Douglas Blaze Professorship and scholarships for students interested in pursuing legal careers in advocacy. Summers, Rufolo ... (click for more)

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Gears Up For NISA Fall Season

As the dew point drops and thoughts turn to fall, Chattanooga FC is gearing up for the 2021 NISA Fall season. This Fall season will be an 18 match sprint with a single table format, resulting in an end of season title winner. That means nine more matches at Finley Stadium this August through November, starting this weekend with an opening match against Stumptown AC. The last meeting ... (click for more)


