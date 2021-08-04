Bonny Oaks State Driver’s License Office Closed Through Aug. 13, Due To Covid Exposure

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported that the Bonny Oaks State Driver’s License Office is closed through Aug. 13, due to an exposure of COVID. However, the State Driver’s License office on Dayton Boulevard remains open.

Mr. Knowles said, “The County Clerk’s 201 Courthouse office has a contract with the Tennessee Department of Safety to perform some driver’s license services.”

They include:

Renew a Tennessee License.

Issue a Real ID if the customer has a current license and documentation.

Issue a Duplicate Driver’s License.

Renew a State Gun permit.

The State does not permit the Clerk’s office to:



Renew a first time CDL license.

Issue an ID Card for the first time.

The Clerk’s office hours are Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m.