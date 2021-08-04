 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 4, 2021

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

August 4, 2021

Bradley County Vehicle Crash Injures 3; Driver Is Arrested For DUI

August 4, 2021

Bonny Oaks State Driver’s License Office Closed Through Aug. 13, Due To Covid Exposure


Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session ... (click for more)

Bradley County emergency personnel responded on Tuesday, to the 5600 block of Dalton Pike to the report of a head on collision resulting in injuries to three people, including a child. The ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported that the Bonny Oaks State Driver’s License Office is closed through Aug. 13 , due to an exposure of COVID. However, the State Driver’s License office on Dayton ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session that had the mayor repeatedly asking members of the audience to refrain from speaking out. Billy Cannon, an appointee of Commissioner Ed LeCompte on the Red Bank Planning Commission, recently ... (click for more)

Bradley County Vehicle Crash Injures 3; Driver Is Arrested For DUI

Bradley County emergency personnel responded on Tuesday, to the 5600 block of Dalton Pike to the report of a head on collision resulting in injuries to three people, including a child. The driver of a black Ford truck was traveling south when it crossed over the center line into the northbound lane striking a red Ford truck. Three vehicle occupants were treated for injuries sustained ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)

Uninspired Lookouts Fall 6-4 To Rocket City

There wasn’t much to cheer about at AT&T Wednesday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts, trying to build on Tuesday’s 5-1 win after losing four of their previous five, couldn’t make it happen as the Rocket City Trash Pandas scored the winning runs in the eighth inning en route to a 6-4 victory. Rocket City improves to 38-39 while Chattanooga falls to 40-37. The Trash Pandas ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors