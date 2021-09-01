County Schools Closing Next Tuesday And Wednesday Due To Rising COVID Numbers

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to try to deal with rising COVID-19 numbers among students and staff.

Supt. Nakia Towns said, "We will utilize two stockpile days, as we would for inclement weather, to close all schools on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 8. After this Friday, students and staff will not return to campus until Thursday, Sept. 9."

She said, "We urge all families to be mindful of any potential COVID-19 symptoms during time away from school. Our hope is by extending this long weekend, any individual potentially exposed during the Labor Day weekend will be aware and monitor for symptoms, such as fever, cough, or loss of taste and smell, before returning to school.

"We ask that parents have their children tested before returning to school if they believe their child has been exposed to COVID-19 or is showing symptoms. There are a variety of free testing resources across the community which can be found on the health department’s website."

School Age Child Care (SACC) will have 12 sites open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. for more information, please visit the SACC site. Upon signing your children in, you are acknowledging that he/she is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. You will be notified immediately to pick up your child should he/she start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Students must already be registered for the SACC program.