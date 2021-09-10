September 10, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Longtime Health Department administrator Becky Barnes, in a farewell message, again stressed the importance of vaccination.
She said, "It has been an honor to serve Hamilton County alongside
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATKINSON, LANDON JERMAINE
4300 EVERGREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
She said, "It has been an honor to serve Hamilton County alongside Health Department staff for over 40 years. Incoming Interim Administrator Sabrina Novak is well-prepared to continue leading the Health Department and the pandemic response.
All Health
To the City Council and County Commission:
The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP request equitable treatment of citizens in the allocation of funds received by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee.
Chattanooga received approximately $40 million and Hamilton County $71 million of ARP funds, for a total of $111 million.
The National Association of Counties
It was several years ago when, by pure chance, Heather 'Lucky' Penney entered into my personal Hall of Fame. And tomorrow – the day she became one of America's greatest heroines - will mark the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in my lifetime as an American. We'll pause to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 on American soil, the 3,000 who were killed and the 25,000 who
After starting the Josh Heupel era with a convincing victory over Bowling Green last week, Tennessee will look to keep things rolling as it welcomes Pittsburgh to Rocky Top for a noon showdown at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Saturday's matchup between the Vols and Panthers has been dubbed the Johnny Majors Classic, named in honor of the late legendary head coach for both programs.
It took only three minutes and 15 seconds of the opening half for the sixth-ranked Lee women's soccer team to put a goal in back of the net and then let the defense handle things the rest of the way in the rugged and extremely physical 1-0 win against a talented and host Ohio Dominican University team on Thursday afternoon inside the host Panther football stadium.
It was the