Police Blotter: Man Swinging Knife Won't Get Off Bus; Man Says "Street Wife" Gave Him Hotel Key

A man refused to get off the CARTA bus at 3506 Brainerd Road and was swinging around a knife causing other patrons to feel uncomfortable. On arrival, police spoke with the driver who said the man got off the bus as soon as police got close. Police spoke with the man traveling east on Brainerd toward South Germantown Road. He was verified by the CARTA bus driver as the man who was swinging the knife and refusing to get off the bus. The bus driver said she told the man several times to put his knife away and to get off the bus but he continued to refuse. People on the bus said the man never threatened anyone but did cause discomfort and undue stress for those trying to ride the bus in peace and causing delays to the bus route.

A woman on Stones Rest Circle called police to say someone had used her Resource Federal Credit Union credit card 18 times in various cities and states. She has spoken with the credit union and they will be reversing the transaction and have closed the account. She is clear that the credit union is the victim on this report.

The manager at Alpine Villas Apartment at 4040 Mountain Creek Road showed officers two 9mm Luger rounds found near the bus stop which she suspected were related to a pistol stolen about a week ago from a tenant’s vehicle. She also showed the officers security footage of three vehicles that came on the property this past Saturday. The footage seems to show occupants of these vehicles engaging in attempts to burglarize vehicles on the premises. When reviewing the footage, the officers were not able to obtain a physical description of the people on foot or the vehicles that were driven into the complex due to low light and distance from the cameras. The officers took the two 9mm rounds to the Police Property Room to be destroyed.

A woman at West 26th Street said a shouting match ensued between her and her brother "Jake" because he had just been evicted from her apartment. She said he had already left the scene before police arrived. The woman was asked to call back at any time.

A woman on Emma Kate Drive called police to say a woman with the Housing Authority told her she needs to make a report. She said that over five months ago a woman broke the window on the side of her apartment because she thought she had her boyfriend in her apartment. She says that the maintenance people come in her apartment without notice or without asking. She says she needs a report as she is trying to move to a different address.

Police were called to 2301 Hickory Valley Road near the Speedway gas station where a man was panhandling. Police asked him what he was doing in the area and he said he was just hanging out. Police determined that no crime had been committed and he was free to go.

A woman on Walden Avenue called police to say the Housing Authority wants a police report before they will approve her to relocate under Section 8. She said her sister is incarcerated in another county on charges related to her using her identity there. She said that none of this was in Chattanooga, but wants a report. She is clear that this is a miscellaneous report since her identity was used in another county.

A man on Lifestyle Way said he put his wallet on top of his vehicle as he loaded an item into his car. When he looked back on top of his vehicle, his wallet was gone. He said he searched the parking area but did not find the wallet.

A man on Chestnut Street called police to say someone damaged the driver side rear bumper and under the taillight of his 2021 Ram 2500. He said it occurred while the vehicle was parked. He said the rear bumper had a scratch and was pushed in with a dent as well as the taillight had paint damage.

An officer responded to a broken down vehicle at the Exit 5 Hixson Pike off ramp. The 2014 white BMW 328 had broken down in the roadway. Per the owners request, a tow was sent for, and Gudel's wrecker responded and towed the vehicle out of the roadway.

A woman on Market Street said someone stole her black canvas bag out of her car. She said the rear window was left cracked open. The bag contained a few items.

Officers were called to Taziki's Mediterranean at 2020 Gunbarrel Road where a man had been locked in the bathroom for about 10 minutes and would not come out. Officers spoke with the man who said he was bathing himself in the bathroom. Officers told him he was now banned from the property and could be arrested if he comes back to Taziki's.

A woman on Jasmine Street said she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. She told an officer that he was constantly calling her and driving by her home and her mother's home. The officer asked what proof she had and she said her mother was her proof, but she was not on scene. The phone calls that she said that she had from him were from a Google number, since she had him blocked everywhere else. The woman wanted the officer to take out warrants, however the officer did not have enough at this time to do so.

The Days Inn at 901 Carter Street double booked a motel room. A man checked in at 1 p.m. and another man checked in at 3 p.m. The second man tried to enter the occupied room after a long day working, not knowing that the room was occupied by another guest. As the second man was entering, the first man closed the door on him, preventing him from entering, injuring his finger in the process. The first man believed the second man was trying to break into his motel room. The first guest called police. In actuality, both men had rights to the room as the hotel double booked the room. The motel staff switched the second man into another room.

An officer responded to an abandoned auto call at 2601 Harrison Pike and found a white Chevy Impala parked behind a business. This car was confirmed as stolen. The officer had the vehicle removed from NCIC by dispatch and the vehicle was towed by Mosteller's to CPD property for processing by the gun team. Dispatch was not able to contact the owner of this vehicle.

Police saw a suspicious car in the parking lot of Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road. The white Toyota Camry had three men inside. They said they were traveling from Oklahoma to Florida and had stopped to rest. They believed the parking lot was the safest location and planned to continue driving in the morning. There were no warrants on file.

Police saw a suspicious car in a parking lot at 776 Mountain Creek Road. The blue Volkswagen Beetle had a door open, no keys in the vehicle, and no one on scene. The car came back as not being stolen and was left on private property.

A woman and her boyfriend on North Terrace were drunk and arguing, and she wanted to go to sleep. Since there were no crimes committed and everyone refused to stay somewhere else for the night, they were told to leave each other alone.

An officer spoke with CBL Security for a suspicious person who was witnessed trespassing on the ALoft Hotel property at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. The officer spoke with the man who was confirmed as the individual by CBL Security. Police conducted a field interview with the man asking him how he managed to obtain a key to the hotel. He said he received the key from his "street wife" to the room she was staying in. When asked about her details he refused to provide any information. The man was run for wants and warrants which both came back negative. CBL Security banned the man from the property for a year as well as the hotel. The man was told if he violated any of the terms set by CBL Security he would be arrested for trespassing. He was furnished with a copy of the ban form.