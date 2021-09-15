Health Department Restocks Ellume Rapid Covid Tests For Children Aged 2-15

 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

The Hamilton County Health Department has restocked Ellume antigen rapid COVID-19 test kits for children ages 2-15. These kits will be available for pickup at the Health Department beginning Thursday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Everlywell mail-in PCR test kits, intended for ages 16 and older, are still available. To view the current availability of each test kit, visit  testing.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the website frequently, as test kit availability will be updated as new shipments arrive.

Test kit distribution occurs Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 921 E. 3rd Street, Chattanooga, Tn. 37403.

For more information, visit the  website or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423 209-8383.


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BIVENS, KEVIN TROY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 09/15/2021 1 HAYES, CASEY S DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

County authorities said they have received numerous reports concerning individuals going door-to-door posing as employees of the health department and presenting fake identification. They go ... (click for more)

A man suspected of “firebombing” his neighbor’s property is now in custody. Police responded to an aggravated assault report on Tuesday, and were advised that the complainant said his house ... (click for more)



Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BIVENS, KEVIN TROY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 09/15/2021 1 HAYES, CASEY S DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 09/15/2021 1 HOLLAND, BRITTANY COLETTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/15/2021 2 HOLLAND, BRITTANY COLETTE CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/15/2021 1 PARSON, CHARLES ... (click for more)

County authorities said they have received numerous reports concerning individuals going door-to-door posing as employees of the health department and presenting fake identification. They go on to explain the purpose of their visit is related to the COVID-19 virus. The person then proceeds to ask detailed health questions, including asking for social security numbers. This ... (click for more)

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Joe’s Mandate Explodes

There were over 400 million cell phone subscribers in the United States in 2017, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association . Globally, there are more than 5 billion cell phone users and an infinitesimal few can tell you how cell phones really work or what’s inside of them. Who cares? Fewer still can explain why drive-through chicken nuggets are all the ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For Game Vs. Tennessee Tech Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against Tennessee Tech. This is UT’s third home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for noon in Neyland Stadium, and gates will open at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on Twitter for the latest updates on game information. ... (click for more)

Vols Look To Create Game-Changing Plays For Tennessee Tech Matchup

With preparations underway for Tennessee football's Week 3 non-conference bout with Tennessee Tech, assistant coaches Kodi Burns (wide receivers) and Willie Martinez (secondary) and select players met with media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols welcome the Golden Eagles to Neyland Stadium Saturday at noon ET to wrap up a three-game homestand to open the 2021 campaign. After evaluating ... (click for more)


