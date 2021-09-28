Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 117 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 117 new positive cases, down from 135 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 61,327. The death total is at 621.

The deaths were reported to be three men and one woman; two white and two black; one age 41-50, one age 51-60, and two age 71-80.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 194 in Hamilton County - down from 205 on Monday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 59 Hamilton County inpatients and 67 patients are in ICU - no change from Monday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 58,793, which is 96 percent. There are 1,913 active cases, down from 2,087 on Monday.