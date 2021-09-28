Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 117 New Cases

 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 117 new positive cases, down from 135 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 61,327. The death total is at 621.

The deaths were reported to be three men and one woman; two white and two black; one age 41-50, one age 51-60, and two age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 194 in Hamilton County - down from 205 on Monday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 59 Hamilton County inpatients and 67 patients are in ICU - no change from Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 58,793, which is 96 percent. There are 1,913 active cases, down from 2,087 on Monday.


September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021

Whitfield County Has 2 More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 107 More Deaths From Virus


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 107 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,228. There are 2,483 new cases as that total reaches ...



Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out of nowhere. He said the doors were locked the whole time. The officer asked him if he had seen these things before. He said yes, sometime last week he saw a young boy in his car and same thing, ...

W Road Closed Wednesday

The Hamilton County Highway Department will close the W Road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for traffic line painting and shoulder/drainage maintenance. The gates will be closed and no traffic allowed through. Motorists should plan on using Signal Mountain Highway/Taft Highway or Roberts Mill Road to access or leave Signal Mountain.

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ...

Roy Exum: 3 More Blacks Murdered

When seven people were shot – two fatally – in the College Hill area on Grove Street Saturday night, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly went 'robo-caller' and dashed out a well-worn tape that said, "Chattanooga communities experienced life-changing trauma from incidents of gun violence this weekend. This is absolutely unacceptable - the gunfire, the killing must end. We all experience ...

Skyhawks And 2 Chainz Eye Talent At Sunday Tryout

Steve Gansey is both a young man in the coaching world at 35 years old, and a veteran of the G-League ecosystem. Now ten years removed from his first season as a head coach, Gansey spent his Sunday morning at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He was watching some 70 unaffiliated but talented basketball players who wanted nothing more than to continue or begin their professional ...

Mocs' McClendon Curtis Named To NCAA Oversight Committee

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs eye a Saturday date with Western Carolina. In the meantime, Chattanooga native McClendon Curtis received some special news almost befitting his large frame. Curtis was appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group. His term of service on the committee begins September 23, 2021 and continues through ...


